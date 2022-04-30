PITTSFIELD — Taconic coach Kevin Stannard said it best — it's Green and Gold against Purple and White — and Saturday's contest was all Green and Gold.
Situational hitting and a strong outing on the bump guided the Thunder to a 10-0 run-rule shortened win over the Generals in the city rivalry game.
Taconic was somewhat of a broken record, and yet it was a smash hit, as all 10 runs were scored with two outs.
"Obviously we'd like to take care of that a little earlier in the inning," Stannard said. "But when there are two outs it can be demoralizing for the other team. We'll take them anyway we can get them."
Pittsfield's Tyler Gaudette retired the first two batters he saw before No. 3 hitter Nick Guachione reached on a single and Evan Blake walked. With two on and two out, left-handed Adam Lazits sent a ball down the right-field foul line for a two-run triple.
Next up was catcher Antonio Scalise.
"Guys on base, I was just looking for hard contact and it ended up leaving for me," Scalise said of his two-run home run that cleared the left-field fence at Clapp Park's Buddy Pellerin Field.
Lee, who finished with 12 strikeouts, was virtually untouchable on the mound and allowed just one hit on the day. He walked a batter in each of the first two innings, but also struck out five of the first eight batters he saw.
"He hasn't had that perfect game yet commanding the strike zone," Stannard said. "I thought he was out of rhythm a little bit and during the last couple innings, I thought he found it taking his time a little more. He had real good command of the curveball."
In the fourth inning, Lee's pitches were dancing around the plate as he struck out three-straight batters after beginning the inning with a walk. In fact, he closed the game strong by striking out the side in the fifth.
Pittsfield's Aidan Hillard ruined Lee's no-hit bid with a single in the bottom of the third inning.
While a four-run first inning was more than enough for Lee, the Thunder, especially Lazits, went back to work in the second. Bo Bramer doubled with two outs and Sam Sherman worked a walk. Two batters later, Lazits smoked a two-run single to make the score 7-0.
Lazits notched a team-high four RBI and was the only batter to have more than one hit in the game. Kaden Codey scored a run on a sac fly, Sherman knocked an RBI double and Lee would score on a nifty double steal as Taconic picked up its sixth straight win.
"After going weekends without playing [due to rain] it's a lot easier when we can all get going," Scalise said. "We're always more fired up to play Pittsfield, at the same time it's still business as usual. We have to go out and do our job."
Saturday was the first of two games that Stannard had marked on his calendar.
"I went to Taconic and I tell these guys all the time that the two games I mark are the PHS games," Stannard said. "It's a great rivalry that, for me, has been going on for a long time. I still respect it — Green and Gold against Purple and White."
As we venture farther into spring and players are on the field more often, both of these squads are benefiting from a bit of a routine. Pittsfield entered action winning three of its last four and is looking ahead to a home game against Pope Francis on Tuesday.
Taconic, meanwhile, chase its seventh win in a row on Monday at Southwick.
"Honestly, we're not really hitting the ball as well as I'd expect," Stannard said. "I think once it's a little warmer and we see live pitching on a consistent basis, I think these guys will be fine.
"I'm still a little concerned, but pitching and defense were solid."