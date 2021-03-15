LEE — Orange and black balloons were all over the Lee High School gymnasium Monday night. The Lee seniors had their pictures on posters that adorned one end zone at Coach C Court.
That the Wildcats had a senior night was still, to some extent, an unbelievable experience. Just ask a senior.
“Honestly no,” said Lee’s Lena Simone. “I think that we were so hesitant to even having a season at all. It’s definitely a shock, but we made the most out of it.”
In the final home game for the 2021 Wildcats, Simone did that and more. She scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in a first quarter that saw the Wildcats jump out to a double-digit lead and they never lost it en route to a 48-34 win in the first game of a doubleheader.
The visiting Millionaires (0-2) did cut into the 15-4 deficit, making it 20-14 on a basket by Sophie Patella with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left. The Wildcats held Lenox scoreless for the rest of the quarter, scoring eight points of their own for a 28-14 halftime lead.
Lee extended the lead to 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and held the visitors off the rest of the way.
“At the end of the day, with what’s going on in the world, obviously we’re happy just to have played some sort of a season and got to have Senior Day,” Lee coach Rick Puleri said. “At least, we got those memories for these guys.”
These two teams had played on Saturday, with Lee also winning. On Monday, things started slowly for both teams, as each team had two possessions before anyone got on the board. Simone scored on a jumper from the left elbow, catching a nice pass from Emma Puleri.
A minute, 30 seconds later, Simone drained a 3-point shot, and Lenox coach Nicole Patella called a quick time out.
It didn’t help much because out of the timeout, the Wildcats outscored the Millionaires 9-2. The last three points of that run came on a jumper from the right corner by Simone.
“Lena’s been playing so well. I’m so proud of her,” said the Wildcat coach. “She’s been doing this now for pretty much a month, most of the season. She was a little slow at the very, very beginning, but for the last month or so, she’s been playing really well. I always knew she could do it. I think she always knew she could do it.
“It’s nice to see.”
Trailing by 14 at halftime, Lenox had a chance to get back in the game. The Millionaires, however, just couldn’t get any kind of a roll going on offense.
Lena Simone had five rebounds to go with her 16 points. Brianna Kelly only scored three points for Lee, but had a game-high 11 rebounds and three assists. Hannah Simmons, another senior, chipped in with eight points. Katelyn Clark and Lydia Simone are the other seniors.
For Lenox, Tabor Paul had 10 points. Mia Giardina pulled down a team-best nine rebounds, while Patella had eight.
“I can remember when [the seniors] first walked in here,” Puleri said. “Young kids, so unsure of themselves. It’s sad to see them go, that’s for sure.”
———
LENOX (34)
Doyle 0-0-0, Patella 3-0-6, Pignatelli 1-0-3, Patel 0-0-0, Paul 3-2-10, Nichols 0-0-0, Najimy 0-0-0, Lipton 1-1-3, Ano 2-0-4, Nicotra 1-0-2, Giardina 3-0-6. Totals 13-5-34
LEE (48)
Kelly 1-1-3, M. Puleri 2-1-5, Hall 1-0-2, Lyd. Simone 0-0-0, Maloney 2-0-5, Lovato 1-0-2, Len. Simone 7-0-16, Simmons 4-0-8, E. Puleri 3-1-7 Clark 0-0-0. Totals 21-3-48.
Lenox 4 10 9 11 — 34
Lee 15 13 14 6 — 48
3-point goals — Lenox 3 (Paul 2, Pignatelli). Lee 3 (Len. Simone 3, Maloney).