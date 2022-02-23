LEE — After Emma Goewey scored the first five points of Wednesday night's Western Massachusetts Class D semifinal, coach Rick Puleri's Wildcats knew they had their hands full.
"Obviously Emma Goewey is a mismatch for us. We don't have much size, and she's big down there, she's a great rebounder," said Puleri. But this senior-laden group, he said, is as gritty as it gets.
Lee doubled down defensively in the second half and stood strong against Goewey and the Eagles to advance to the title game via a 52-35 decision. The second-seeded Wildcats will take their shot at No. 1 Hoosac Valley this weekend for the Class D crown, after the Hurricanes won two tournament games by a combined score of 121-17.
Lee senior Caroline Maloney poured in 24 points to lead all scorers, while classmate Brianna Kelly added 11.
Goewey got in the paint for a bucket and then converted an and-1 to start things off at Lee. She had 11 points in the first half and the Eagles got to the foul line 15 times.
It took Mia Puleri burying a 3-pointer at the end of the second quarter for the Wildcats to enter their home locker room with a little bit of breathing room, ahead 23-16.
"First half, our defense was fine, we just missed too many shots," said coach Puleri. "Second half, Brianna and Caroline really stepped up, started making shots. We thought we'd have an opportunity to get Bree the ball inside in the mid-post area, and second half we did a much better job of it, and to her credit she made it count."
Working off Kelly as the fulcrum, the senior duo started laying the groundwork toward a title shot. They scored all 17 of the Wildcats' points in the third quarter and sent the visitors into the fourth buried in a 17-point hole.
Kelly and Maloney stood tall in the paint to stop Goewey on the opening possession of the second half, and Kelly won a loose ball and scored on a putback at the other end. Mount Everett's Julia Devoti countered with the Eagles' first 3-pointer of the night, and Lee senior Carina Brown had to go to the bench with her fourth personal foul with more than six minutes remaining.
The Eagles got within 25-21 on an Emily Steuernagle mid-range jumper, but Maloney clapped back quickly with a straightaway 3-pointer. Those were the first of 11 points from Maloney in the third quarter. She hit another jumper and then Euro-stepped into the lane for two more to push the lead to double-digits 34-23, forcing Mount Everett coach Josh King to take a timeout.
"Few too many missed opportunities. A lot of the 3s that were falling at Monson weren't falling today," said King. "This is always a tough place to come and play. We had chances, we can definitely play with these guys, we just have to execute better."
The No. 6 Eagles were coming off an upset of No. 3 Monson in which Maggy Sarnacki and Devoti combined for six 3-pointers. Lee held the sharpshooting duo to one a piece on Wednesday. Sarnacki's came at the start of the fourth quarter, but again Maloney had the answer and canned a 3 of her own from the corner to make it 43-26. Mount Everett was just 3 of 4 from the foul line in the second half, compared to 10 of 15 in the first half.
The lead broke 20 points when Kelly scored four straight. She scored off an inside feed from Brown, then stole the ball from Mount Everett and scored as the trailer on a Maloney fastbreak to make it 49-28. Goewey hit a layup with 3:02 left in the game, but those were her lone points of the second half and her first basket since she put the visitors up 5-0.
Goewey and Steuernagle each finished with 13 points to lead Mount Everett.
Lee was playing without senior guard Emma Puleri, who was on crutches before the game. As the Wildcats' leading scorer this season, she averaged over 13 points per game.
"These guys are gritty. They played hard, and I'm proud of them," said Rick Puleri. "[Emma] does a lot for us, she's a floor leader out there, directing traffic, she can shoot it obviously. But the beauty of having a senior team is these guys know the drill, and they've really stepped up with her being out.
"Now they get a chance to play for a Western Mass. title."