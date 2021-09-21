SHEFFIELD — Shooters shoot and that is exactly what the Eagle offense did on Tuesday night.
Lee goalie Bella Lovato saved 16 shots, but the Mount Everett girls squeaked a pair by the keeper in a 2-0 victory for the Eagles in a Pioneer South bout.
"We have good communication and are there for each other," Mount Everett senior Hudah Ngoy Nkulu said following the game. "We talk about where to be and where to go in practice."
Preparation is always important, but a little luck never hurts. Leading 1-0, the 57th minute started with a corner kick for the Eagles. The ball bounced around the Lee net and Mount Everett's Chevelle Raifstranger got a piece of it before Ngoy Nkulu finished it off.
"I think I got a little lucky," she said of the goal. "Chevelle was right there and just missed. Right there at the right time — I put it in."
Raifstranger was awarded an assist on the play, which went nicely with her first-period goal that gave Mount Everett the lead for good. With less than nine minutes left in the first half, she broke past the Wildcat defense and scored the game's first goal.
Despite the two goals, Lovato was everywhere for the visitors. Raifstranger had another shot 15 minutes into the second half, going from left to right, but Lovato was quick enough to make up ground and stop the ball on a bounce.
"She comes in with a positive attitude and is one of our leaders," Lee coach Gina Guachione said. "She always has something positive to say, she is our backbone in goal and carries herself like one of our captains."
Allison Steurnagle was often setting the table for the Eagles, just for the Wildcats to smash the china. Lovato made a sliding stop on a Steurnagle shot early in the second half and Lee's Mia Puleri derailed two break-away opportunities for the home team.
It was a slow day for junior Emma Goewey in the Mount Everett net, tallying four saves on the day. The Wildcats pushed up the pitch midway through the first half and earned a corner kick in the 22nd minute. Goewey, however, was there to pluck the ball out of the air before it reached the Lee offensive.
Sophomore Julia Devoti was a safety blanket for the Everett defense, keeping the ball away from the Wildcats whenever a push down the field began.
"We were working on finesse a lot in practice," Guachione said. "Working on corner kicks, to not just boot them and to play to our feet. We have a lot of people who didn't play soccer for a while so we're still working on those legs."
Lee is back home on Thursday and will host Gateway Regional in a non-league game. Mount Everett will play in Northfield at Pioneer Valley Regional on Thursday.
"I think our timing has been pretty good," Ngoy Nkulu said. "I think if we continue communicating we can keep getting the ball in the net."