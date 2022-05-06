PITTSFIELD — What started as a back-and-forth conversation finished as a heavy monologue.
The Lee girls lacrosse team traded early goals with Chicopee on Friday before bottling up the Pacers and racing away to a 14-2 victory on the turf at Berkshire Community College.
Lee scored first, around four minutes into the contest, but Chicopee matched the Wildcats twice leading to a 2-2 score with 17:27 left in the half. Kelly Nicotra scored off a won won draw to give the Wildcats another one-goal lead 23 seconds after the Pacers had tied it.
This time, Lee didn't let up an equalizer. In fact, the Wildcats didn't let up anything, at all. Goalie Sierra Beckman and her defense put up a brick wall in from of the home net and Chicopee did not score over the final 37 minutes of action.
Beckman finished with 12 saves, including numerous on free position chances for the Pacers. Two of those particular opportunities came in the middle of the first half with the lead still pencil-thin. Then Annette Boyko buried her own rebound with 11:21 till halftime for one of her game-high five tallies to make it 4-2. She added two assists to the score sheet as well.
"[Beckman] has been solid," said Lee coach Mike Bakaletz. "She's been seeing the ball really well and her stick has been improving for a first-time goalie"
Less than a minute later, Tessa Baldwin came away with a defensive zone turnover. She moved the ball up to Bri Kelly, who changed fields and found Ella Macchi on the perimeter. Macchi deposited a pass to Boyko and it was 5-2.
Nicotra turned another steal into a goal for Macchi, who scored four times and had two helpers, with inside five minutes let. Kelly and Nicotra added free position goals to make it 8-2 at halftime.
"Our transition game was really coming together. When we can really use the middle of the field and not stop the ball as much and just be a little more free, it helps us," said Bakaletz.
Another Beckman save opened the second half and frustration started simmering for the Pacers. Yellow cards started coming out before Boyko made it 10-2 with a leaping horizontal strike with 13:21 left in the game.
With the score 11-2, Chicopee's Avery Placzek delivered a physical check that sent Nicotra sprawling out of bounds to the turf for her second yellow card. Nicotra was helped off the field and eventually put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital with an apparent leg injury.
Placzek was sent to the bench for good with 9:02 left. Just 16 seconds later, Macchi responded with a quick-strike goal for a 12-2 lead and running time. Macchi and Boyko added a couple cherries for good measure and the clock ran out on a going-away win for the Wildcats.