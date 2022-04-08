PITTSFIELD — The Wildcats may not have a long resume, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive.
The Lee co-op girls lacrosse team, which also features players from Monument Mountain, Lenox and Mount Everett, has outscored opponents 32-5 through 100 minutes after handling the Generals 18-5 on the Berkshire Community College turf on Friday night.
“There are a ton of new people, but we just went to the first practice and got along,” senior captain Bri Kelly said after scoring four goals in the win. “I think that helps us play well together — we’re all friends and picking up on each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
Through two games, Lee’s most noticeable strength is a group of Wildcats with a nose for the back of the net. Monument Mountain freshman Annette Boyko scored a game-high six goals and dished three assists. Lenox’s Hailey Tobler and Kelly Nicotra, along with Monument’s Phoenix Lucido, each scored twice in the outing.
The Wildcats scored on their first two shots and then Abbey Boyd rolled around the back of Pittsfield’s net, which opened the lane for a pass to Kelly, who fired it in for the early 3-0 advantage.
“I think we have a lot of people who can contribute to us winning and that’s our biggest strength,” Kelly said. “We’re not relying on one person to do everything.”
Nicotra derailed Pittsfield’s attack on the following possession before Boyd scooped the ball and found Kelly for the team’s fourth goal early in action. Tobler created space with a strong spin and finished the play with her first goal. Next possession, Kelly dished to Boyko, who leveraged a devastating pump fake to freeze the defense and make the score 6-0.
Kelly and Boyd dominated the faceoffs as Lee led 11-0 at the break. On the other end of the action, though, Sierra Beckman and the Wildcat defense pitched a 25-minute, first-half shutout with three saves and five in total on the night.
“Knowing we have a good defense we can rely on, we can drive or shoot and it goes down to the other end and know we have strong players to back us up,” Kelly said. “We can take more chances and risky shots that have helped us out.”
Pittsfield junior Riley Steinman was the first opponent to score on Lee this season and she did it three times in the second half as the Generals began to find their rhythm. Britain Sadowy and Alicia Houle each scored for Pittsfield while keeper Hannah Kickery had a busy day with nine saves in net. Keep in mind, the Wildcats were building off a 14-0 win over Springfield Central on April 1 and Pittsfield had only been together a handful of times under first-year coach Kim Madden.
“It’s starting to come together,” Madden said. “We got a late start and we’re in the learning phase, but the girls are getting better.”
Lee has another week before returning to the pitch and will host Hampshire Regional in its home opener on April 15. The Generals, meanwhile, host that same Hampshire Regional squad at BCC on Tuesday.
———
Lee 11 7 — 18
Pittsfield 0 5 — 5