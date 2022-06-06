LEE — It was a rollercoaster end to a promising breakout season for the new-look Lee softball program.
The Wildcats were all over visiting Bourne early, but a big sixth inning for the 18th-seeded Canalmen put No. 15 Lee on its heels and the hosts couldn't find true footing again.
Photos: Lee Softball hosts Bourne in MIAA State Tournament
On Monday in Lee, the No. 15 Wildcats couldn't hang on against No. 18 Bourne, losing 8-7 in nine innings.
Bourne won the MIAA State Tournament Round of 32 game 8-7 in nine innings on Monday at Lee, providing a substantial speed bump on the meteoric rise Lee High has undergone the past few months.
Coach Sam Barbarotta was hired to helm the program in the spring of 2020, but COVID-19 wiped that season and drastically altered last year as well. In her first full regular season running the show, the Wildcats won 14 games and secured a bid to the inaugural Division V state tournament.
"First time that I know of, honestly," said Barbarotta about when the last time Lee was a postseason team. "We tried to find some archives but couldn't locate anything. As far as we know the last best record we could find was a team that was .500 and we're at .750. You win 75 percent of your games, that's a good season and something to be proud of."
The ascent didn't end there, as the Wildcats pounced on a sleepy Bourne team that traveled 167 miles one way for Monday's game.
After starting pitcher Bri Lynch struck out the side in order to start the top of the first, Kamryn Renata opened the home half and her own electric five-hit night with a leadoff double. She and Lynch (walk) came around to score on a error off the bat of senior Kylie Joyce. Joyce made it 3-0 on an RBI single by Taryn Bannon.
Senior Ari Hall and Renata went back-to-back with singles to open the second, and Joyce this time smacked a two-out two-run double to the fence in center field. It was a strong showing for Lee's two seniors in their final game. The Wildcats played this season with only three upperclassmen.
Lee led 6-1 when Renata singled once again in the fourth and came around to score on an error off a sacrifice bunt by Autumn Schwab.
Through five complete innings, Lynch had struck out nine and allowed one run on three hits.
The Canalmen awoke in the sixth, though.
"I don't know if it was the long ride or what, but we're usually a better hitting team than we showed," said Bourne coach Glen Gifford. "That's a young team, but an exciting one. It was a fun game."
Lynch got a pop-out from the leadoff hitter and a ground ball from the second, but an error opened the door slightly. Cleanup hitter and starting pitcher Jaden Morrell hit the first of five singles in the frame. Following the pop-up, the next five batters — one doing so on a dropped third strike — reached base and scored. The inning ended on that fifth single, when Joyce fired the ball in quickly from center field to catcher Lilly Brancato to catch the go-ahead run at the plate.
That momentum carried over to the at-bat for Lee, but it was only momentary.
Hall beat out a bunt single and scored from first on Renata's base hit to left field that got under a glove. Renata stole third and tried scoring on a grounder by Schwab, but she was doubled off at home on the 4-3-2.
The Wildcats had some trouble on the base paths that cost them dearly, and after Bourne evened things up again in the top of the seventh with a run on a walk and three ground outs, time appeared to be growing short.
Karalynn Hopkins was issued a one-out walk by Morrell on four pitches. With a 1-1 count on Bannon, Hopkins was caught trying to swipe second base. That eliminated the potential game-winning runner, at least until Bannon lined the next pitch to right field for a single. Makayla Schuerer also wasted no time and drove a double to center field.
With Bourne relaying the ball in, Barbarotta held up pinch runner Audrey Terzigni, leaving Wildcats on second and third with two away and No. 8 hitter Chloe Armstrong at the plate.
On the 0-1 pitch, Armstrong squared to bunt and Terzigni took off on the squeeze play. Armstrong's bat missed Morrell's offering, though, and Terzigni was tagged out easily at home to end the inning and send it to extras.
"Yeah, that's 100 percent on me. Steal second, she gets thrown out. Next one I held the girl at third and could've sent her. Then I called for the suicide squeeze and she couldn't get the bunt down. I wear all of those on my chest. I told the girls, those are my calls. They don't wear any of that. I do."
Lee couldn't do anything with a two-out double from Renata in the eighth.
In the ninth, the Canalmen got a base-runner via an error and then back-to-back, one-out singles, with Morrell driving in the go-ahead run.
Lee's last chance featured a two-out single by Hopkins, but that was all the Wildcats had left in the tank.
Lynch, a breakout freshman, finished her outing with 12 strikeouts and two walks. She was tagged for 11 hits, but only one of the runs scored was earned in nine innings.
Renata was 5 for 5 with two doubles and three runs scored. Bannon had three hits, while Schuerer and Hall had two a piece. However, Lee's 2 through 5 hitters were a combined 2 for 18, though Joyce did drive in four runs.
Morrell struck out nine and surrendered three earned runs on 14 hits and two walks. She was also 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
There were some tears but far more smiled in the Lee dugout after the game, and it wasn't just the salve of an upcoming pizza party.
"I envisioned trying to build something. I didn't really think it would be like a two-year process and here we are in the state tournament," said Barbarotta. "Obviously we still have a long way to go, lot of growth to do, but it's impressive how much work these girls have put in to get where they are now."