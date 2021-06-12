LEE — The first showdown between Lenox and Lee softball came down to the wire, so it is no surprise that Saturday's game featured some seventh-inning drama between the Wildcats and Millionaires.
Trailing 9-4 in the top of the frame, Lenox made the most of their three outs by loading the bases and plating runs. However, senior pitcher Katelyn Clark and the Lee defense smothered the threat, winning the regular season finale 9-6.
"She did a good job today," catcher Peyton Heath said of her pitcher's performance. "The seventh was stressful with the bases loaded, but we got the outs when we needed them."
Lenox's Anna Nealon singled to give the Millionaires runners at first and second with no outs. Clark got a batter looking for the first out, her sixth strikeout of the day. The next batter walked in a seven-pitch at-bat to score Lenox's first run of the frame, cutting the deficit to 9-5.
Next up, Anja Doherty, singled home another run with a hit to center field. The Millionaires were looking to score two runs on the play, but Lee centerfielder Kylie Joyce fired a missile to home, beating the runner to home and securing the second out of the inning. With two on and two out, Aliza Munch smashed a ball that bounced off the third-base bag, good for an infield single to re-load the bases.
Lenox's magic ended there, though. The next batter smacked the ball to left field, but Autumn Schwab was there to make the catch and end the game.
"We've grown a lot this year," Heath said. "Only four seniors and two juniors, it is a younger team but we've put in a lot of work and coaches have been really supportive."
Speaking of supportive, the Wildcat offense spotted Clark three runs in the first inning, two in the second and two in the third to give Lee a 7-4 lead at the end of three.
Taryn Bannon worked a walk in the second, plating a run. Kylie Joyce followed with a single, earning an RBI in the process.
Lenox got on the board with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, which was highlighted by a two-run double by Hailey Ano and a first-pitch single by Paige DiGrigoli, which also plated a run.
Saturday marked the end of the regular season for Lee, but the Millionaires have one more game to prepare for the Western Massachusetts tournament and will host Monument Mountain on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats will have a few days to recharge their batters before the postseason begins late next week.
"It's exciting, but you're never sure who you are going to play," Heath said of the Western Mass. tournament. "This is the big part of the season, especially being a senior."