LEE — Opening day is always a special occasion, allowing just one hit in your first varsity start makes it that much better.
Freshman Bri Lynch dazzled with eight strikeouts as the Wildcats started the season with an 11-1 win over the Millionaires at Hartwood Field on Monday afternoon.
"She has six different pitches and works her butt off," second-year coach Sam Barbarotta said of Lynch. "We have another pitcher who could do the same thing. I'm very confident in both of them and I'm really proud of how [Bri] pitched today, that was her first varsity start as a freshman."
Lynch struck out the side in the second inning. In the third, a diving catch by Autumn Schwab in left field was followed by two more strikeouts for Lynch as Lee led 4-1. It certainly didn't take long for the Wildcats to find their grove, but that doesn't mean there weren't some early-inning jitters.
Lenox's Aliza Munch reached on an error to start the game and wasted no time stealing a pair of bags. Hailey Ano walked, before Bailey Rodgers reached on an error, which allowed Munch to cross home and give the Millionaires (0-2) a quick 1-0 lead.
Anna Nealon stepped into the box with runners on the corners and ripped a 1-1 pitch into left field that landed just out of play. The Wildcats were flirting with disaster early, but Lynch wasn't going to make the same mistake twice, ending the at-bat with a strikeout that left two ducks stranded on the pond.
"We're a young team and it's about getting ready and gelling [as a team]," Lenox coach Justin Lenski said. "It's the hard work, coming to practice ready to go every day."
The Wildcats picked up the pace in the bottom of the second inning, Makayla Schuerer singled and Taryn Bannon advanced to second after walking to begin the frame. In the next at-bat, Munch made a strong catch at shortstop and doubled up the runner at second.
A promising start to the inning was stripped down to a runner at first with two outs — just enough to start a rally. Karalynn Hopkins singled and Schwab knocked home two runs on a double. Schwab came into the season ready to roll, reaching base in all four appearances at the plate. Kylie Joyce, Lee's No. 3 hitter, was 2 for 3 on the afternoon with three runs batted in.
Lynch, who batted cleanup, joined Kam Renata and Schwab as Wildcats with extra-base hits and was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Schuerer was 2 for 3 with a stolen base and RBI.
"I think last year was a work in progress and this year they trust the process," Barbarotta said. "Some of the things we didn't have the opportunity to work through last year, we had the chance at the beginning of the year.
"We knew our weakness going into the season and that wasn't an opportunity last year with me being new and them getting used to how I coach. Having that preseason made a world of difference."
Seventh-grader Amaya Alger earned the start for Lenox and pitched four-plus innings of work.
"Today we put her out there to see what she could do and she did very well for us," Lenski said.
Despite already having two games under their belts, the Millionaires are dealing with a home diamond that is still trying to lose its water weight.
"We've been in the gym for a couple of weeks and on the field three or four times," Lenski said. "[Practicing] is where the experience comes from, I told them as coaches we'll put them in the right situations.
"They may fail in practice, but that'll make them ready to go in games. It's a young team that is learning and getting better."
The Millionaires are back on the field Wednesday with a game against Drury. Meanwhile, Lee is at home on Thursday for a game against Franklin Tech.