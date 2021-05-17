LEE — It’s been a while since the Wildcats hit the tennis courts.

The Lee girls, reigning Western Massachusetts Division III champions, and boys, Western Mass. D-III finalists, retuned to action on Monday after the COVID-19 pandemic kept the kids off the court for nearly two years.

It was a successful start to the season for the Wildcats against the Mounties. The boys won their match 5-0 and the girls took care of business with a 4-1 victory.

“It’s awesome to be back,” Lee’s Chris Petrescu said. “[Last year] I literally sat on the couch, no practice or nothing — it wasn’t too fun.”

The Wildcats and Mounties each had two weeks to shake off the rust and jump into action. Chris Petrescu defeated Mount Greylock’s Gabe Gerry in first singles and Lee’s Matt Petrescu defeated Ryan Keating in second singles.

“Being my senior year, I am trying to enjoy things more,” Chris Petrescu said. “I am still finding that balance of having fun and being competitive.”

On the girls side, Monday’s match scratched the competitive itch for Caroline Maloney, who defeated Mia VanDeurzen 6-3, 6-4 in first singles.

“Not having sports last spring, it didn’t go well for me,” Maloney said. “I ran everyday just get out of the house. I do not like running, but I ran to stay in shape so I could stay in matches like these.

“I just missed the competitiveness of players pushing me and me pushing them.”

After competing in first doubles in 2019, Maloney executed the transition to first singles, even if regaining her swing wasn’t like remembering how to ride a bike.

“The first couple of practices I was rusty and every hit was not pretty,” Maloney said. “Today, I felt like it was all there.”

Two matches went to three sets, including the girls second-singles match between Lee’s Rachel Wendling and Greylock’s Hannah Gilooly. After dropping the first set 4-6, Wendling stormed back, winning 6-1, 6-4 in the following frames.

Cindy Ni and Amy Desiata had to empty the tanks in order to secure first doubles for the Wildcats. Lee won the first set, but Izzy Leonard and Olivia Winters stood their ground with a 7-5 win in the second set. Ni and Desiata, though, came back 6-4 in the third to seal the match.

“Everyone is a little rusty and nervous,” VanDeurzen said following the season’s first match. “We’re all glad to be back and get to playing.”

Organized tennis was a challenge due to the pandemic, forcing athletes to train whenever the opportunity presented itself.

“I was hitting by myself against the wall whenever I could,” VanDeurzen said. “Honestly, last year, it helped me learn that I get to play tennis every day and that is something I took for granted before quarantine.”

In doubles, Mason Mihlek and Gabe Kelley, along with Cam Tyer and Carter Geoghan, won their matches for the Lee boys.

“We’re aiming for that Western Mass. title,” Chris Petrescu said. “We didn’t lose a lot of guys [from 2019] and we’re ready to go.”

Charlotte Sanford was the lone Mountie to win a match, winning third singles in straight sets, but VanDeurzen believes that it is only a matter of time until Mount Greylock is back into the swing of things. The Mounties reached the Western Mass. D-III semifinals in 2019.

“We just need to knock the dust off,” she said. “We’re looking strong when we get the jitters out.”

Meanwhile, the Lee girls are trying to climb back to the top of the mountain.

“We’re just going to keep pushing each other to get better,” Maloney said.

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday. Lee is hosting Lenox and Mount Greylock will travel to Monument Mountain.

———

Boys

Singles — 1. Chris Petrescu (L) def. Gabe Gerry 6-4, 6-3; 2. Matt Petrescu (L) def. Ryan Keating 6-0, 6-0; 3. Cooper Maloney win via forfeit.

Doubles — 1. Mason Mihlek/Gabe Kelley (L) def. Troy Michalak/Altan McIntosh 6-4, 6-3; 2. Cam Tyer/Carter Geoghan (L) def. Drew Scanlon/Josh Rudin 6-3, 6-4.

Girls

Singles — 1. Caroline Maloney (L) def. Mia VanDeurzen 6-3, 6-4; 2. Rachel Wendling (L) def. Hannah Gilooly 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Charlotte Sanford (MG) def. Lizzy Brown 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles — 1. Cindy Ni/Amy Desiata (L) def. Izzy Leonard/Olivia Winters 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; 2. Sophie Herman/Lauren Durken (L) def. Mai O’Connor/Piper Schulman 6-1, 7-5.