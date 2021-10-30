WEST SPRINGFIELD – Some volleyball championship hardware is coming to the Berkshires.
The No. 1 Lee Wildcats outdueled county rival No. 2 Mount Greylock, 3-0, to claim the inaugural Western Massachusetts Class D championship on Saturday morning.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-20 and 25-21 at West Springfield High School. It was the Wildcats' sixth straight sectional final appearance and their first sectional title in program history.
“We’ve been after this for quite a long time,” Lee coach Julia Warner said. “Frontier has put up a wall in Western Mass. It’s different. But a championship is still a championship. I am proud of this team and how hard they have worked.”
Lee got a dominant performance from Lizzy Brown. The outside hitter was all over the court for the Wildcats, finishing with 17 kills and 10 digs. It seemed any time the Mounties got some momentum, Brown would elevate and strike for a kill.
“We think about keeping on applying pressure,” Brown said. “Keep on pushing through it and keeping our positivity up. We all wanted to bring it home for everyone. It’s really great to finally accomplish that.”
Makayla Schuerer led Lee with 29 assists and added eight digs. Rachel Wendling topped the defense with 18 digs.
“We need to keep communicating with each other,” Brown said. “Definitely keep the energy up. That’s two big parts of the game.”
Kylie Joyce had a solid all-around match for the Wildcats with 10 kills, two aces and 13 digs. Most of the Lee roster did a little of everything.
“We all have our roles,” Brown said. “It’s important that we focus on those roles and not try to be anything more.”
Lee had a strategy to bring offensive and service pressure, according to Warner.
“We were able to do that,” Warner said. “That keeps them out of offensive system. They have two incredible hitters that can be dominant. Keeping them out of system without a perfect first pass, we were able to stay in the driver’s seat in all three sets.”
The Mounties played from behind the entire match, but could not string together enough plays to maintain a lead in the sets.
“I loved their effort and grit,” Greylock coach Greg Geyer said. “There were a lot of nerves at the beginning. They broke the points first. It was hard for us to get momentum. We would come back, and they would get a kill. [Lee] did a great job serving and passing.”
Both Lee and Mount Greylock will continue their season in next week's MIAA state tournament. In the power rankings released on Friday, Lee was No. 4 and Greylock No. 14 in Division V.
Takiera Darrow had six kills for the Mounties.
“One of our biggest downfalls is starting off stressed,” Darrow said. “That set us up for the rest of the match. Most of our game is mental. We are a great team with great players. We are all amazing. When we get in our heads it’s hard for us to get out of that. That’s hard to change but we have to do it going into states.”
Celina Savage led the Mounties with 12 kills. Charlotte Coody set things up for Greylock with 20 assists.
“Serving and passing is huge in the game,” Geyer said. “We wanted to hang with them in that area. I thought we could take them in the defense and the attack.”
Brown started the match fast in the first set. Consecutive kills by the Lee hitter gave the Wildcats an early 4-2 lead. Brown’s service set up a 10-3 lead before a powerful kill by Darrow. Greylock made a late run in the set, but the Wildcats were able to put away the win to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Once again, Lee jumped out to an early lead in the second set. A nicely placed, off-speed kill by Joyce put the Wildcats ahead 7-4.
Behind the service of Schuerer, the lead increased to 10-5. Brown had multiple kills in the set to help the Wildcats stay ahead despite some Greylock momentum.
Brown’s service enabled the Wildcats to jump ahead 20-14. Brown finished off the Mounties with a kill off the assist from Joyce.
The third set saw both teams tied, 16-16, after the Wildcats had an early lead. With Brown behind the line, the Wildcats increased the lead to 23-17.
The Mounties battled back to make it 24-20, before Lee closed out the final set, and the match.