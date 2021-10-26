LEE — The parameters of the Western Massachusetts tournament have changed, but the Wildcats continue to thrive in postseason play.
Top-seeded Lee, which has made each of the last five Western Mass. championship games, needed just three sets to handle No. 8 Athol 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 in the first match of the Class D tournament on Tuesday.
“We had one of our seniors not here today and we had a few freshmen step up, it was a great show to see, our team came together and filled a big gap,” Lee coach Julia Warner said. “That was really promising, but certainly there are still things we can clean up.”
The team was without senior Rachel Wendling, who has a hand in most of what the Wildcats do both offensively and defensively, and fellow senior Lizzy Brown believes constant contact was vital to the team’s success without the playmaker.
“I think we were communicating well with each other,” Brown said. “We didn’t want any errors like running into each other. [Preventing those errors] helps stay in the flow we had.”
The first set started as a volley, each team traded points until Kylie Joyce sent a fireball to the back-right corner of the court to give Lee a 10-8 advantage.
A kill by Brown pushed the lead to 16-10 and Athol eventually called a timeout at 19-10. The break helped the visitors to a three-point streak, but Lee marched on to the 25-14 win.
Brown closed with 11 kills, two assists and three digs. Maddy LaRock scored on five kills, caught three digs and added an assist. Makayla Schuerer was the one creating plenty of opportunities in Wendling’s absence with 21 assists.
An ace from LaRock gave the Wildcats an early 3-1 lead in the second set. Annie Herman’s ace made it 6-2 and Brown kept the points coming with a missile that couldn’t be controlled, pumping the lead to 8-3.
Schuerer had two aces, and Mya Andre and Brown combined for a block in the closing points of the set.
Joyce started the third set with an ace and sprinkled in a handful of kills and digs as Lee outscored Athol 66-29 after the score was 9-8 in the first set. LaRock added a pair of aces early in the set and combined sugar and spice with a softly hit slap to open space and hard-hit shot for back-to-back kills, giving the Wildcats a 17-6 lead in the third set. An ace from Schuerer forced a timeout at 18-6.
While the eight-team Western Mass. tournament is technically win or go home, it serves as a prelude to the intensity of playoff volleyball in the newly-formed state tournament.
“There isn’t as much pressure,” Warner said. “It is an easier way to get into tournament-style play and we’re going to try to make a good run for it.”
Lee entered the Western Mass. tournament as the top seed after going 16-1 in 17 regular-season games. Keep in mind, quarterfinal and semifinal matches that take place in the Western Mass. tournament will count toward the MIAA Power Rankings that are used for seeding in the state tournament.
Next up for the Wildcats is a very familiar foe as the fifth-seeded Millionaires topped No. 4 Ware in a five-set thriller, also on Tuesday. These teams met in Lenox on Saturday, which was a 3-0 win for Wildcats.
Lee will host Lenox on Thursday and the winner of that match will play in the Class D championship, which is currently slated for Saturday.