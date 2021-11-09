LEE — Efficient volleys and a gaggle of offensive threats have Lee volleyball headed to the Round of 8.
Unforced errors are few and far between as the Wildcats have won all six of their MIAA D-V state tournament sets following a 25-13, 25-19, 25-13 sweep of Millis on Tuesday night.
"It was wonderful to watch," coach Julia Warner said of her team's clean performance. "Unforced errors were one of the keys to success. They're natural and happen when we're serving hard and swinging hard, we try to limit that number to two or three a set."
If Lee had a hiccup, it came early in the first set. Mya Andre's kill marked five-straight points in the first set for the Wildcats. Millis clawed back to an 11-11 tie.
"We got all the bad stuff out of the way early in the first set and pulled it together," senior Kylie Joyce said. "We've gotten stronger every time we step onto this court, we grow a little bit more and get a little bit better."
It was hard to find something Joyce wasn't doing for the Wildcats in the first set. She displayed the touch to get a kill over the front line and give Lee a 13-11 lead. Two points later, a heater from the senior made the score 14-12. The hard-hit kill was a side-out and Joyce stepped behind the line to serve, cooking up two-straight aces and forcing a Millis timeout at 18-12. Joyce's third ace in five points made the score 19-12.
The Mohawks forced a side-out at 22-13, but senior Maddy LaRock got the ball right back with a kill before the Wildcats sealed the set on the following point.
"Having upperclassmen that bring knowledge and experience to the court is a very calming thing for everyone," Warner said.
Joyce finished with eight digs, six aces and four kills. Meanwhile, fellow senior Liz Brown earned a team-high 14 kills and six digs. Brown torched Millis with three kills early in the second set as the Wildcats leapt out to a 7-3 lead.
The Mohawks cut it close, coming within two points at 17-15. However, a kill from Brown was the catalyst for an 8-4 run to end the set. Junior Makayla Schuerer created a team-high 26 points via assists and added eight digs as Lee ended the third set, and match, on a 10-2 run.
"You have to stay focused and do your thing," Joyce said of creating a point streak.
"Not handing those points away and forcing Millis to earn their points is what kept us going and what kept us on top," Warner added.
With No. 13 Millis in the rearview mirror, No. 4 Lee won't know its opponent until Wednesday evening. No. 12 Innovation Academy and No. 5 Bourne play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and the winner will make a trip to Lee for the Round of 8.
"We've been here before," Warner said of a run deep into the playoffs. "This is something that we know how to do, we're comfortable in what we can do and we're able to go out and execute."