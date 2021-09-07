PITTSFIELD — Lizzy Brown and Makayla Schuerer looked in midseason form, and the Lee Wildcats got their fall campaign started with a 3-0 sweep on the road at Pittsfield.
Schuerer set up a Brown kill for the first high school volleyball point of the season, and the Wildcats were in control for much of Tuesday night in a 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 victory.
“It’s really important, because we can see how we did. Locate our strengths and weaknesses and work them for our next game,” said Brown, a senior outside hitter. “That’s super important moving forward.”
Schuerer finished her night with 28 assists, while Brown collected 12 kills and eight digs. She spent much of the match’s latter half on the back line protecting against Pittsfield’s big servers. Senior Kylie Joyce tallied eight kills, six digs and four aces.
The Generals threatened heavily in both the first and third sets, and really looked like they might dictate the night when Hailey Rumlow got her serve flowing midway through the opener. Lee built out a 9-3 lead, before a hit landed out of bounds and service moved to Pittsfield’s side.
Rumlow took the ball and didn’t relinquish it until the Generals held a 10-9 lead. It was a 7-0 run that featured five aces and a strong dig by Brigette Marril.
“My girls are working really hard. It’s a small team. They’re doing everything well, its just little, minor things, one inch more there, a little higher over the net there,” said first-year head coach Brennah Brickle. “They’re doing amazing, it’s just the little things that we’re going to be working on.
“I’m very impressed with their energy and their attitude.”
The sides traded points from there, with PHS last leading 14-13 on a Jess Lamouroux kill set up by Jordynn Bazinet. Another Generals swat by Ava Brazeau from Maggie Burke knotted the set at 16-16, but the Wildcats grabbed control from there.
Freshman Annie Herman had a kill, before Schuerer set up Brown for two more. Joyce put down a kill to make it 20-17, then Brown took over service and guided Lee to the win.
“She’s improved so much, and she has a great relationship with all of us. We’re all really close,” said Brown of Schuerer, a junior setter. “She’s improved a lot over the last year though.”
The second set was pretty much all Wildcats after an early 5-1 PHS lead on the strength of Burke doing a bit of everything. Maddy LaRock picked up a pair of aces during a 6-0 run that gave Lee a 7-5 lead. The Wildcats never looked back. Senior libero Rachel Wendling had an ace that made it 18-9, and Joyce was relentless with thundering blows to seal the 13-point win.
In Set 3, the Generals refused to go quickly and quietly, despite a 10-5 lead in the early going off a kill and ace combo from Schuerer. Joyce dropped in a pair of aces as well to make it 16-7, but as Lee inched closer to closing out, things got tight on the visiting side of the net.
Up 20-11 after another Schuerer-to-Brown feed, Lee watched as Pittsfield went on a 6-1 run that forced Lee coach Jess Warner to call a timeout in front 21-7.
“We just have to remember to move on from the point, forget it, move forward and make each point better than the last one,” said Brown.
Burke had fallen into a bit of a rhythm with her hitters, and Taylor, Brazeau and Lamouroux all recorded kills in the set.
A carry and some hits missing their mark drew Pittsfield to within three after the stoppage, but Schuerer found LaRock for a pair of kills to close the door.
“Lee is a great team to start with, because we’re going to see some big competition this year,” said Brickle. “We’re working on getting the passes up to our setter, and making an easy play. Our setter is running around a bit too much, and that’s first on the list tomorrow.”
Burke finished with six assists, three aces and three digs. Brigette Marcil had a team-high 11 digs. Rumlow finished with six aces and three digs. Ava Brazeau topped the Generals with three kills.