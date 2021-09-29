LEE — The Wildcats painted quite the picture in Wednesday’s home match.
Lee showcased consistency, breezing through the first set. Trailing by as much as five points in the second set, the Wildcats kept cool and earned a 27-25 win.
The most important thing, though, is that the Wildcats got revenge for an opening day sweep at the hands of Frontier with a 3-1 win on their home turf. Lee won the match 25-13, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21.
“We’ve been working so hard in every practice to do everything we can to just keep getting better,” said Kylie Joyce, a senior outside hitter for Lee. “Frontier is a great team, always great competition for us.”
There were no signs of rust early for Lee, taking a 25-13 win in the first set, the day’s largest margin of victory. The duo of Joyce and fellow outside hitter Lizzy Brown combined for 31 kills.
“I thought Lee played excellent,” Frontier coach Sean MacDonald said. “They dug everything we hit at them and put balls in tough spots. For us, it was kind of like driving a car, we would start to accelerate and then slam on our own brakes.
“It’s tough to win when you’re making those errors, especially against a team that is playing well.”
The Red Hawks jumped out to an early lead as Eve Dougan, 8 digs and 4 kills on the day, served an ace to give the visitors a 14-10 advantage in the second set.
Lee didn’t let go of the rope and it started with freshman Mya Andre tipping the ball over the net and cutting the deficit to 14-12. Andre’s second block of the set forced a Frontier timeout as the Wildcats controlled an 18-16 advantage.
“We have two freshmen in the mix in Mya and Annie [Herman] and they’re exceeding expectations that we set for them at the beginning of the year,” said Lee coach Julia Warner.
“We love height and you can’t teach that,” she added. “It is nice to have someone up on net challenging other hitters and funneling their attacks into our defense.”
Frontier clawed back, taking a 24-20 lead late in the set. However, Lee battled and an ace by Rachel Wendling and Maddy Larock executed the tip drill to perfection, dropping one behind the Red Hawk front line to put Lee back on top 26-25.
Two seniors gave Lee a chance to steal the second set and Joyce was the one to end it, firing a shot at two Frontier defenders that could not be controlled.
“Having four experienced seniors who have been around and in tough situations, they know it is all about picking each other up and continuing that positivity can push us through tough situations and tight sets,” Warner said.
There wasn’t a Frontier shot Wendling couldn’t reach, closing with 28 digs to go with 6 aces. The Red Hawks couldn’t avoid Wendling either as Brown added another 22 digs and Joyce had 18 more.
But wait, there is more. Junior Makayla Schuerer connected for 15 digs and set up 33 points with assists. Part of what made Lee’s offense so devastating was Brown and Joyce reading the pace of play. The veterans knew when it is time to throw a fastball, but also when it was time to reach into the bag and mix things up with softer hits.
“The momentum of this game is crazy,” Joyce said. “Things just change so fast. We just had to keeping going. Getting one of those tips to fall just helps you refocus and then coming back with a hard hit helps carry the momentum.”
The gut bunch could’ve been the match, but the Red Hawks didn’t collapse and took a tight third set. Lilah Evans had a team-high 14 kills for the visitors and Brooke Davis connected on 24 digs. Sydney Scanlon did what she could to keep the offense moving along with 37 assists on the night.
“Lee brings the best out of us,” MacDonald said. “They’re tough every time.”
The Wildcats snatched momentum in the fourth with some big-time shots. Shuerer tied the set at five by dropping the ball into some open real estate on the backline and Joyce found the back corner to give Lee a 9-6 advantage.
A kill from Herman gave Lee a five-point buffer, winning 20-15 at the time. With Shuerer and Joyce going deep, Brown’s touch had the ball falling in open space up front, pushing the lead to 24-20. Two points later, Autumn Schwab lunged for a ball and got it just over the net to seal the game.
“All around, our team is coming together,” Warner said. “We’ll talk about the ups and downs, obviously there are some things we still need to work on, but that is what the middle of the season is for. This is a great win in the middle of a tough week.”
Both teams are quickly approaching the halfway mark of the season and for Lee, they’ll be back in action on Friday for a big-time matchup in Williamstown against the Mounties.
Additionally, what makes the Wildcat and Red Hawk rivalry special is the fact that the teams have faced in five-straight Western Mass. title matches. Frontier, however, has won 15-straight Western Mass. championships. The Western Mass. tournament doesn’t exist anymore but MacDonald wouldn’t be surprised if the 8-1 Wildcats and 6-3 Red Hawks met for a third time this season.
“We know that we’re both Division V in the new alignment,” he said. “There is potential for a Lee and Frontier state final, which couldn’t be the case before since only one could advance past Western Mass.
“When the seeds come out there is a pretty good chance we’ll see Lee again.”