WILLIAMSTOWN — It has been a busy week for the Lenox High School volleyball team. The Millionaires, however, are happy that the week isn’t over yet.
Playing their fourth match in five days this week, the Millionaires found a little something extra to beat host Mount Greylock 3 sets to 1 in a Berkshire North semifinal match Friday night. Lenox dropped the first set, but won the final three.
“This is our fourth game tonight and tomorrow’s our fifth game. We’re just making a week out of it,” Lenox coach Noelle Skowron said. “I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of girls to do it with. They’re resilient. They’re tough. They’re the hardest working group that I’ve ever had, and they’re a unit.
“You can tell.”
The set scores were 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-18.
“It’s amazing” that the Millionaires are playing for the North title and amazing they are playing at all, senior co-captain Ella Smith said. “I didn’t think we were going to have a season, so being able to play together is really good.”
The Millionaires, who needed four sets to beat Pittsfield in the North quarterfinals, will play at Wahconah in Saturday’s championship. Wahconah needed five sets to eliminate Lee in the other quarterfinal.
Smith had an outstanding defensive game with 29 digs. Junior Mia Giardina led with 13 kills while Maddie Barenski had a team-best 21 assists.
“Honestly today, we had our passes,” Barenski said. “Everything came together super, super well. We played really well as a team and our energy was up. We just had a really big comeback. They haven’t lost many games this season, so this was a really big accomplishment for us.”
As big a win as it was for Lenox, the comeback might have been even bigger. Playing at home, the Mounties got a bit of a break in the opening set. Takiera Darrow was serving for the set but she hit the ball into the net, which cut Greylock’s lead to 24-22. But the Millionaires played the ball into the net on Barenski’s serve, giving the first set to Greylock.
In the second set, it was Lenox that came back. Down 21-20, Giardina started the set-ending run when she put a ball away to tie it at 21. She then served the final four points for the 25-21 win.
The teams played extra points in the third set. Four unanswered points late in the set gave Lenox a 23-20 lead and forced Greylock coach Greg Geyer to call time out. The Mounties came back and tied the score at 23. The teams traded points before the Millionaires scored the final two points of the set. And when Smith hit one that Greylock couldn’t return, it was 26-24, and the last set loomed.
After taking an early 7-3 lead in the fourth set, Lenox saw Greylock storm back and eventually cut the Lenox lead to 16-15. The Millionaires responded with four straight points to take the lead again, and when Giardina recorded her lucky 13th kill, Lenox had the fourth set 25-18, and the match.
The Lenox back row had a great night, keeping numerous Greylock kill attempts alive.
“That’s what we’ve been working for all season, honestly,” Skowron said. “That’s what we worked to execute all season, and we’ve come up short all season. Tonight, it literally all clicked. Everything fell into place — mindset, movement, everything that we drilled, everything that we practiced as a unit all year, you’re seeing it finally come together as I knew it would.”
For the Mounties, Celina Savage had 13 kills and eight blocks, Emma Hayward had five aces and 36 digs while Darrow also had 36 digs. Charlotte Coody had 30 assists.