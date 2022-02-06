LENOX — The Lenox boys basketball team was a powder keg on Saturday night.
The Millionaires were hosting neighboring rival Lee in front of a full house, fighting to get back to .500. It was also the home return for senior standout Michael Ward, who missed the first 12 games of the season. And on top of all of that, Lenox brought back Military Appreciation Night, a nearly decade-long tradition started by current and former head coach Scott Sibley during his first tenure with the program back in 2012.
All of that got Lenox more than a little riled up to tip-off against the Wildcats, and it showed in a 78-52 victory.
"This is definitely something I missed," said Sibley, who stepped down as head coach in 2018 before returning this year. "It's something I like, having the kids give back to the community. It's huge, being a small community. It's fun being back in this gym for it."
Lee, coming in hot off the strength of three consecutive wins, ran headlong into a waiting buzzsaw, and was powerless to slow the Millionaires. It was 12-1 less than four minutes into the game, with Lenox connecting four times from 3-point land. The hosts hit five treys in the opening quarter and nine in the game. Ward had two early and assisted on a third from Emmett Shove.
"It's nice to have him back. He's worked hard the six or seven weeks he's been in here with practice. Always good to get a senior leader back," said Sibley. "He's a sparkplug, full of energy, and we've got some kids who can run with him."
After getting his feet wet in a road loss to Frontier earlier in the week, Saturday was Ward's true return and his presence was felt throughout the contest. He finished with a game-high 21 points, adding four rebounds, two assists, three steals and an emphatic block during a muddy third quarter that amounted to Lee's last stand.
"This was the longest two months of my life, without basketball it went by like every day was five days," said Ward, Lenox's lone returner who scored more than five points in last year's heavily-abbreviated season. "I was hyped the whole day, couldn't sit still just bouncing around at my house.
"This is huge for us, huge bounce-back win from Frontier. This should drive us."
After Ward's second 3-pointer drained through the net, Lee coach Zach Kelley called a timeout with 4:24 on the clock and his team suddenly in an 11-point hole.
Ward and Cliff Flynn each had two triples and eight points in a 22-12 first quarter for the Millionaires. The 3-point barrage continued into the second, as Shove opened the frame with his second, and then Michael Butler found Ward for his third. Butler, Lenox's leading scorer this season, came off the bench with Ward's return, and was highly effective. He came away with a swipe-and-score to make it 30-12.
Butler finished with 13 points, seven assists and five steals. Brendan Armstrong notched 15 points and Flynn made it four Millionaires in double figures with 12 points.
Lee got 11 points each from Tim Besaw and Jack Clarke. The Wildcats' leading scorer, senior Alejandro Smith, was frustrated all night by the Lenox defense. Center Shaler Larmon, along with Shove and Flynn caused a lot of problems defending the rim and filling the driving lanes where Smith can thrive. Smith finished with seven points and was shut out in the middle two quarters.
"We underperformed against Frontier, so we had a little chat and some of the things we had to say settled in. We might not always be the biggest, baddest animal on the court, but you've got to play with a lot of heart, and that can determine a lot," said Sibley. "Tonight we came out, Military Appreciation Night, we usually get a good crowd with Lee as it is. The kids were looking forward to it. Came out and played a very good first half."
The lead hit 20 on a baseline jumper by Butler with 3:15 to go till halftime. Lee did come with a counter punch, getting a 3-pointer from Jack Clarke, who then came away with a steal and fastbreak bucket. Besaw then hit a jumper off another Lenox turnover to extend a 7-0 run. A 37-23 deficit was as close as the Wildcats could get, though. Ward got into the lane for a floater with 1:10 left, and after a pair of missed foul shots by Lee, Butler found Ward for another bucket and then scored four straight himself to send the hosts to their locker room up 45-23.
Lee did what it needed to to start the third quarter, and held Lenox without a point for more than three minutes. However, when Ward assisted on Butler's layup on an inbounds pass with 4:35 on the clock, the Wildcats had managed just two points of their own. Lee won the third, but just 9-8 after missing 6 of 8 foul shots. On the night, Lee was 10 of 22 from the stripe.
The visitors did bracket the final quarter-change with 3-pointers from Josh Perrier and Besaw, but that 8-0 run was again halted by a Butler steal and assist on a Ward layup to make it 55-37.
"I would like to think of myself as glue, hopefully make everyone stick together a little bit," said Ward of how he fits in with a Lenox team that is now 7-7 and fighting for a postseason berth. "I can kind of play anywhere and I hope my teammates trust me enough to be that person, help them advance their games and get us a few more wins."
The closest Lee got in the fourth was 16 when Besaw hit back-to-back 3-pointers around the five-minute mark, but Armstrong took over for Lenox. He got the rim twice through contact, though he missed both and-1 free throws. Still, he scored again on a drive and then grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in for a 67-45 lead with 4:10 left.
Lee drops to 4-6 overall.
