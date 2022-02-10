LENOX — The opening 16 minutes of Wednesday's tilt between Lenox and visiting McCann Tech were a slog. The last 10 or so, were a pleasure to watch and be a part of according to Brendan Armstrong.
"We came out a little slow to start. At halftime, coach kind of just told us to find our rhythm, play our game and come out hard in the second half," said Lenox's junior captain. "We started the second a little slow too, but we woke it up midway through the third, and the fourth was just good basketball."
Excellent, in fact.
Lenox figured itself and the Hornets out just in time to pull away in a 55-34 victory.
The Millionaires trailed 24-22 after Owen Gagne scored on a putback and Jacob Howland dimed to Walter Mazza for a bucket. That run turned a two-point deficit into the visitors' first multi-point lead since it was 8-6.
With less than four minutes to go in the third, Lenox tried getting big man Shaler Larmon involved. Larmon didn't get the start on Wednesday, but finished as strong as anybody. He scored all 10 of his points in the second half, including four straight on back-to-back post moves to flip the script again and give Lenox a 26-24 lead. That proved to be an advantage the Millionaires refused to give up.
Lenox closed on an 11-0 run to end the third, with Larmon scoring again on a putback near the buzzer.
"Shaler was a big key," said Armstrong. "We found him in the post three or four times in a row and he really got us that eight or 10-point lead and we were able to roll from there."
There was one more quick cause for concern, as the Hornets took their shot to start the fourth. Howland picked a pocket and went the other way for a basket and the foul. He was tagged by Lenox standout Michael Ward, who had a game-high 17 points, but picked up his fourth personal foul there.
Howland got back to the line with 6:17 left and made it a personal 5-0 run to cut the deficit to four. That was as close as McCann could get though. A 14-0 run this time K.O.'d the Hornets, who were forced to start packing up down 47-29 less than three minutes later.
Howland, the leading 3-point shooter in Berkshire County, was kept largely off the board. He finished with eight points, but six of those came at the foul line. That fourth-quarter and-1 was his only field goal. Cole Boisvert led the Hornets with 11 points, but he too struggled to find the bottom of the net on Wednesday. The Hornets were hounded by Ward — playing his third game of the season — and Lenox's long-armed defense all night.
"Mike is a huge asset, so versatile," Armstrong said about the returning senior who also blocked a pair of shots by McCann big man Colby Marko. "He'll play anywhere and give you 100 percent. He brings a ton of energy and knowledge to the team."
As messy as things got throughout, Ward managed 10 of his 17 in the fourth quarter. His 3-pointer started the run. He later bombed a pass from the backcourt to Michael Butler under the hoop, who one-timed the ball to Larmon in the paint for an easy two and the hockey assist. Armstrong's second triple of the night made it 42-29 and the Millionaires were off to the races.
