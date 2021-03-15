LEE — The boys were playing their second game of the season. It didn’t look like it.
“We’re fortunate that the starting five we had tonight were all coming back from last year, knew the offense and things like that,” Lenox coach Brian Cogswell said after his Millionaires swept a home-and-home series with South Berkshire rival Lee.
Four of Lenox’s five starters scored in double figures as the Millionaires beat the Wildcats 59-46 Monday night. It was the second game the rivals had played in the previous 72 hours.
“I was proud of the way we shot the ball in the first couple of ballgames,” Cogswell said. “We only had one practice [at Lenox] where we had a full floor. Everything else has been half-court.”
Mike Ward had 14 points, while Luke Patella and Andre Collins had 13 points each, and Averin Paradise scored 10 for the Millionaires. It was a wire-to-wire victory for Lenox, which led by four points after one quarter, extending the lead to 10 at halftime. The Wildcats (3-7) never caught up.
As it was for the girls in the first game, it was Senior Night for the Lee boys. Evan Heath, Gabe Kelley, Camden Redston, Lucas Bombardier and Colin Durkin all had posters hanging from the wall under one basket. The pregame ceremony might have been short a number of fans, but family members were able to attend.
“A month ago, I was thinking we weren’t going to have anything and it was pretty sad watching all these other teams play,” said Redstone, who closed his career on Coach C Court with nine points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. “I’m happy we got to have it regardless of the outcome. It’s still fun playing with all my guys.”
Both teams still have games to play. Lenox will be at Pittsfield on Wednesday.
“It’s been crazy,” Lenox’s Paradise said. “I appreciate this a lot, just having some type of season. Spending time with people you grew up with. This is like a second family. It’s a very valuable time to have.”
The Millionaires forced 11 turnovers in the first half, scoring off the first one when Patella got a steal-and-score. Then off a second turnover, Ward missed a 3-point shot, Patella snared one of his game-high nine rebounds, and dished to Paradise for two. Patella came close to a triple-double with his 13 points, nine boards and five assists. The game was less than two minutes old and Lee coach Eric Cardinal called time out.
Out of the break Heath, who had a game-high 17 points — including three, 3-point hoops — went coast-to-coast after rebounding a miss by Paradise, pulling up to drain a trey, making it 4-3.
That was as close as the Wildcats got because on the next possession, Ward found Patella in the right corner for a 3-pointer. Andre Colloins rebounded a 3-point miss by Heath and ignited a fast break that was finished by Paradise. Thirty seconds later, after an empty possession for Lee, Lenox had three cracks at the basket. Finally, Ward drove the lane for two. That made it 11-3.
If the hosts had any hope of making a comeback, the hot-shooting Millionaires dashed it in the second quarter. Lenox went 4 for 6 from outside the arc in the second quarter. One of Ward’s treys, coming with 1:16 left in the second quarter, opened up a 10-point lead. The Wildcats just couldn’t catch up.
“It was the same thing when we played them [Saturday]. They pulled within four at one point and we made a quick run. They pulled with six and we made another run,” Cogswell said. “It’s nice that you have experienced guys that are able to keep things moving forward.”
On Monday night, Lee was Lenox’s opponent. In another month, some of the Lenox basketball players will be football teammates with the Wildcats.
“It does feel a little weird, but we’ve been keeping in touch as teammates,” Paradise said. “There’s a lot of love on both sides.”
Just not a lot of it on Monday night.
———