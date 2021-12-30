SHEFFIELD — It wasn't quite a textbook close-out, but it's school vacation week and the textbooks are all packed away.
The Lenox boys saw a 10-point lead disintegrate in the fourth quarter at Mount Everett, before settling things back down at pulling out a 48-44 road victory.
The Millionaires led 39-29 at the end of three quarters, courtesy of a 10-2 run to close out the frame. That run was bolstered by a pair of Michael Butler 3-pointers, the first of which answered a 3-ball from Mount Everett's Ben Monteleone that had drawn the Eagles within 29-27. Butler finished with a game-high 20 points to push Lenox to 2-3 to start the season.
But the host Eagles (3-3) made things anything but rudimentary in Thursday's matinee, a game in which they trailed by as many as 12. Freshman Matt Lowe connected on the third of his four 3-pointers on the first possession of the fourth quarter. Senior Justin Foster then scored on a putback, and before Lenox coach Scott Sibley was hollering for a timeout with 4 minutes, 41 seconds left and his team bleeding a 40-36 lead.
"You never like giving away a lead late. We're still learning. A lot of these kids, two years ago didn't even start for JV," said Sibley. "Some of it is new to some of them. [Losing the lead] gave us some concern, but I know these guys won't give up. They'll fight until the end."
A minute later, Sibley burned another timeout after Mount Everett's Michael Ullrich caught an outlet pass in transition from Monteleone and finished through contact at the other end. Ullrich, who finished with a team-high 15 points, sank the foul shot after the timeout and clawed the Eagles within one. Following a Lenox turnover, Mount Everett worked some interior passing to get Monteleone a look in the paint, which the senior converted for a 41-40 lead.
"It was nice to see us keep fighting and take a lead there close to the end," said Mount Everett coach Jowe Warren. "We had a couple shots go in-and-out, just didn't go down for us. A couple things go a little different toward the end and maybe we're on the other side of things. Still trying to put the pieces together, one step in front of the other and keep improving every day."
Sensing the game slipping through his team's fingers, Butler went immediately back to work and forced the issue on a drive to the rack. He sank both his free throws to retake the lead with 2:12 left, just 48 seconds after Monteleone had stolen it away.
"Michael is a kid that is going to give you 100 percent day-in and day-out. Some days the shots fall, some days they don't," said Sibley. "He was able to come up with a couple big steals for us today and hit a couple big baskets. Nice to see him have another nice day."
It was Warren's time to stop the game and talk things over with his boys. Out of the timeout, the Eagles got a look from outside but missed and Brendan Armstrong came up with a huge rebound, ripping it away from the bigger Foster inside. Armstrong rode that momentum to the other end and finished on a drive to the basket.
Butler finished with the numbers, but Armstrong scored six of his 11 points during an 80-second stretch in the fourth quarter. After the Millionaires' full-court press forced a turnover, he went to the line and hit the front of a one-and-one. He did the same on the next possession and the lead was 46-41 with 1:09 remaining.
Lowe had one more triple in him, connecting from the corner off a Reece Mullen hand-off screen. However, Armstrong sank both of his one-and-one shots to answer, pushing the lead back out to four with 41 seconds left.
"I know what to expect out of him, coming in as a freshman and playing big minutes, hitting some big shots for us," said Warren of Lowe, who had 12 points on four 3-pointers. "I'm sure we'll see more and more of him as the season goes. It adds an element to our offense."
Lenox did finish those final seconds 0 of 4 from the foul line, but the Millionaires' defense did enough to keep the Eagles off the board and leave with a victory in hand.
"We won't press everybody. We're kind of picking and choosing when we're going to press and who we're going to press," said Sibley. "We don't really want to run with some of the teams we're going to see. But with Mount Everett being a little bit bigger, we thought we could tire them out a little bit. ... It was a good basketball game. Coach Warren does a good job with those guys and they're going to be around for a few years. A good battle today."
