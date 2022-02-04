The Lenox boys basketball team is honoring military personnel at Saturday’s home game against Lee High School.
The 9th annual Military Appreciation Night will begin with the junior varsity game at 5:30 p.m. and the Lenox VFW will be present for the ceremony.
Frontier 61, Lenox boys 43
SOUTH DEERFIELD — Frontier’s offense was too much for the Lenox boys to overcome on Thursday night.
The Red Hawks scored more than 20 points in the first and fourth quarters to pull away with the win.
Sharpshooter Emmett Shove scored 21 points for the Millionaires (6-7), connecting on three shots from beyond the arc.
Michael Butler scored eight points and Cliff Flynn hit two 3-point shots.
Saturday’s varsity game between the Millionaires and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m.
———
LENOX (43)
M. Ward 1-2-4, Shove 9-0-21, Reinholt 0-2-2, Armstrong 1-0-2, Butler 3-0-8, Flynn 2-0-6, B. Ward 0-0-0, Fairfield 0-0-0, Larmon 0-0-0, Patel 0-0-0, Shepardson 0-0-0. Totals 16-4-43.
FRONTIER (61)
Ruggian 0-0-0, Boyden 1-0-2, Spearance 3-4-10, Martin 3-0-9, Schreiber 0-0-0, Finch 0-0-0, Fellows 5-0-11, Sicaral 0-0-0, Dubreiul 0-0-0, Brantley 0-0-0, Thomson 7-8-22, Gray 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-2, Drury 1-0-2. Totals 22-12-61.
Lenox 10 7 10 16 — 43
Frontier 22 6 11 21 — 61
3-point field goals — L 7 (Shove 3, Flynn 2, Butler 2); F 5 (Martin 3, Fellows, Grat).