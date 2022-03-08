NORTH ADAMS — The Drury boys basketball team pulled away late in the third quarter and defeated Lenox 58-43 Tuesday night in the MIAA Division V State Tournament Sweet 16.
Senior Tim Brazeau recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks, while and junior Louis Guillotte had a game-high 26 points to pace the Blue Devils (18-5).
Brazeau’s inside presence was a difference-maker, as he punished Lenox for eight second-half blocks.
“They know us and we know them. We played them three times already. We missed a lot of easy shots early and it took us some time to settle in,” Blue Devils coach Jack Racette said. “Defensively, I thought we were just OK at first, and in the second half I thought we were much better. I didn’t think they were going to try to get in there [to the low post] but once they did we put an end to it. We try to defend the 3-point shot, they have some shooters with [Michael Butler]. For awhile in the post, they were on an island.”
Brazeau said the Devils’ defense, their second-half shot-blocking in particular, was key to energizing the offense which picked up the pace.
Drury opened up a modest six-point lead to finish up the third quarter behind Guillotte’s late long jumper and three-point play. A free throw by junior forward Amont David capped the scoring in the third following a highlight reel alley-oop delivered by guard Logan Davis and finished by a poised Guillotte.
Brazeau added back-to-back blocks to end the third and opened the fourth quarter by burying an 18-footer from the corner. Lenox responded as an Emmett Shove free throw and a breakaway layup by guard Mike Ward cut the Devils’ lead to 39-34 with 6 minutes, 30 seconds to go in the game. Lenox, though, could not get closer than down seven following Drury senior forward Ben Moulton’s slick put-back on the offensive glass with 6:06 left.
Guillotte followed Moulton’s bucket with two free throws and posted another nice finish with Moulton (13 points, six blocks on the night) orchestrating a perfect touch pass in the paint. Butler’s three-point play gave Lenox a glimmer of hope, before Brazeau buried a baby hook shot in the lane to push the lead back to double digits, 47-37 with four minutes left.
Moulton’s 15-footer pushed the lead to 12. Moulton and Guillotte added a pair of free throws to boost the lead to 54-38 as Lenox struggled to penetrate the Devils’ interior defense down the stretch.
Anthony Pettengill’s two free throws in the closing minutes gave the Devils their biggest lead of the night at 17 points (58-41).
“We know we’re going to have a quality opponent in the next round so we’ll have to be ready,” Racette said. Drury advances to the Elite Eight against No. 6 Maynard, which eliminated Mount Greylock on Tuesday, 69-37. That game will be back at Drury later this week.
Shove had 13 points and Michael Butler added 10 to lead the Millionaires (12-10).
The first half was a different story altogether, as the teams traded baskets to the tune of an 11-11 tie at the end of the first quarter. Moulton was a force early on defense with three blocks and he added an acrobatic reverse layup to pace the Devils. Lenox was led by some strong early shooting by Brendan Armstrong (nine points) and Ward who canned a 3-pointer staking the Millionaires to a 9-7 lead. Lenox matched its largest lead of three points on an open jumper by Shove to go up 16-13 with 5:58 to go in the half. Drury wound up leading by one, 23-22, at the break.
Early in the third, the see-saw action continued as a fastbreak basket by Moulton was matched by a fallaway pullup jumper by Ward. Then Guillotte featured a pair of long jumpers, sandwiching another a coast-to-coast attack by Armstrong. A Shove jumper from the elbow was matched by a Brazeau power move for two (on a fine pass from Guillotte) only to be answered by an Armstrong free throw knotting the score at 31 with 2:49 left.
This was the point where the Devils’ defense tightened up as they rode blocks by Brazeau, Guillotte and Moulton, plus yet another Brazeau swat to set up the third period surge.