LENOX — It took more than an hour and a half for a victor to be decided, but even after a 2-hour drive from Boston, Saint Joseph Prep had just enough left in the tank.
The visiting No. 24 Phoenix upended ninth-seeded Lenox on Saturday 1-0 in double overtime, with a golden goal by senior defender Chuck Nolan.
In the middle of a second, 10-minute overtime period, Nolan took a free kick from about 30 yards out. His shot made contact with a piece of the Lenox defenders wall, which redirected it. Millionaires' keeper Shaler Larmon had been tracking the ball to his left, but the ricochet caromed it to his right and he couldn't recover in time.
Nolan raced 50 yards the opposite direction, and could've kept going. The Phoenix advanced to the Round of 16 for the MIAA Division V state tournament, where they will travel back to the Berkshires to face No. 8 Mount Greylock next week.
"It was a great season. The kids played hard. We had a lot of things to work on earlier and we did," said Lenox coach Andrew Schnopp, who took over the program midway through the fall. "It was a good group of kids. They've got a young team and I'm sure they'll be right back here next year."
Lenox's senior class consists of just Michael Ward and Sam Schnopp. The Millionaires have 10 players on the varsity roster who are sophomores or younger.
Lenox had been hoping for an all-Berkshire County battle for a quarterfinal spot, but couldn't create a good enough opportunity to punch anything by St. Joseph goalie Jack Lynch.
Lynch, another senior on a roster that features 11 of them, made four saves in the game. He also had a big hand in Lenox coming up empty on five corner kicks, including a back-to-back pair in the second overtime period.
Just a minute into the frame, Lenox's Sam Schnopp lined up a corner that Daniel Contreras hammered back out of bounds. On his second try, Schnopp bent the kick a bit too much and it landed on the backside of the net.
Lenox's other chances were few and far between. Ward had a nifty lead pass into the Phoenix zone around the 19th minute, but Lynch was equal to the task of gobbling up Finn Jolly's shot on goal. He made a save on a Schnopp try a few minutes later.
Defender Emmitt Shove saw an opening later in the half, and had a lane to the near post, but shot his ball just wide.
The second half and first overtime period saw a whole lot of nothing for either side. Schnopp sent one through ball into the visiting box, but Lynch was first to it and able to clear it away.
"They left everything on the field, like we always say. Play as hard as you can, and they did," said coach Schnopp. "I was pleased with their performance. It could've gone either way."