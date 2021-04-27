DALTON — The Fall II soccer season made it through the regular campaign. It's playoff time, which means win or go home.
For the Lenox boys, Mateo Phillips gave the Millionaires a chance to move on.
Phillips' free-kick goal at the 30-minute mark proved to be the only score of the night, as the Millionaires moved on with a 1-0 win over host Wahconah Tuesday night.
"I'm so thankful to have this opportunity to play in a tournament," said Phillips, a senior. "We're all really thankful."
With the win, the Millionaires advance to play top-seed Mount Greylock, Thursday in Williamstown.
It was a match that Lenox goalkeeper Daniel Munch called the longest of the season. He was referring to the fact that Lenox and Wahconah had just played on Sunday, and he laughed when he said it felt like one long contest.
"We played them on Sunday and we played a scoreless draw. I think both teams were prepared for each other's styles," Lenox coach Camilo Bermudez said. "The ADs set this game up like a Western Mass. tournament game. It was a do-or-die game. The situation was tense and it had that [tournament] feeling."
In close contests, one play can turn a game on its ear. That's what happened.
As the clock neared 30 minutes gone in the first half, Wahconah midfielder Brady Payson missed on what might have been his team's best chance of the game. Munch did not control a rebound and the ball came out to Payson. The sophomore's hard shot caromed off the left post and out of danger — for Lenox.
The danger came at the other end when Phillips scored on a free kick from about 25 yards out.
"Brady had a great rebound," Wahconah coach John Kovacs said. "It was a tough shot because it was a rebound off the goalie. He hit it and — it's a game of inches — it hit the post. Two minutes later, there was a play down there. His direct kick was awesome."
Wahconah was whistled for a foul, resulting in a direct kick at the 30-minute mark. Phillips lined it up and curled it around the wall and the ball beat goalie Ernie Lampron to the left post. That gave Lenox a lead it did not give up.
"I looked on the left side and there was a big open space," said the Lenox goal scorer. "I know [Lampron is] a good goalkeeper so I just had to precisely hit it."
Lenox had other opportunities to extend the lead, while Wahconah had chances to get the equalizer. The best ones came within the final two minutes of the second half.
Lenox's Cam Abdalla and Andre Collins did get free down the left side, but Wahconah back Billy O'Neill came back and broke up the play. O'Neill was Wahconah's last, best hope on that play.
The Warriors counter attacked and midfielder Brody Calvert came down the right wing. He turned inside and rocketed a pass across the goal mouth where Ryan Marauszwski stood all alone on the far post. Munch came out from the shadow of the goal, punched the ball out, and the Lenox players and coaches could breathe a sigh of relief.
"I saw him running in, and I didn't really have an option," said Munch. "I had to punch it out, catch it, or do something with it. I managed to get a hand on it."
Did Munch know that Marauszwski was on the other side?
"Oh, I was pretty aware," Munch said. "Yes, it was a little scary. But I love it."
The Lenox coaches and players are going to take what they can get out of this and go. After all, Bermudez said that this tournament is a real tester for his players.
"If you think about it, this is more intense," he said. "A Berkshire County playoff for a D-IV team is a way more difficult challenge than the D-IV tournament. I'm happy to be in this tournament, and we get to play Greylock next."
The Millionaires and Warriors both accepted the challenge of playing in Fall II. While Wahconah's season ended earlier than Kovacs or his players had hoped, getting through the season was an accomplishment. Especially when Kovacs recalled that the team had to be shut down for a time and never really was able to get its momentum rolling.
"Having the kids being able to play goes without saying," Kovacs said. "It's wonderful. To practice, to be outdoors, to be working together, it's huge. It was just hard to manage. Everyone involved from the top down — the MIAA, the administration, [Wahconah athletic director] Jared Shannon and all the ADs, they did their best to create a season for all the kids, in all the sports."