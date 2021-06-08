WENHAM — Six members of the Lenox boys track and field team competed over the weekend at the Jim Hoar Invitational.
The MSTCA event was held at Gordon College north of Boston, featuring some of the states top athletes. The six Millionaires achieved qualifying times and distances to receive the invite.
Senior Andre Collins competed in two events, placing fourth in the javelin and 15th in the 400. Collins, who leads the Berkshires in the 400, ran in 53.52 seconds. He threw 145 feet, 5 inches in javelin.
Lenox had two athletes run the mile and two mile. Colin Young, another senior, had the best finish, placing 12th in the two mile with a time of 10:40.34. Dennis Love was just behind him in 10:43.67, placing 14th.
Ted Yee finished his mile in 4:53.77, but a thick field placed him 17th. The top time was 4:17.32, run by Gloucester senior William Kenney. Harry Touloukian also represented Lenox in the mile, finishing in 5:04.54. Yee and Young lead the county in those respective races.
Ely Carrol was the sixth Millionaire to compete, running the 800 to a sixth-place finish in 2:10.26.
Carrol, Touloukian, Collins and Yee also suited up for the 4x400 relay, finishing in 3:37.85. That was good enough to win their section, but place fourth overall.