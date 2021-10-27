LENOX — Right place at the right time.
That was the sentiment Lenox girls soccer coach Brian Seminara used to describe Aurora Lenehan, after the JV call-up scored the game-winning goal in a Western Massachusetts Class D semifinal game against Mount Everett.
On Wednesday in Lenox, the Lenox girls soccer team defeated Mount Everett 2-0 in the Western Massachusetts Class D tournament semifinals.
The Millionaires ultimately won 2-0 at home on Wednesday night, shoring up their seeding in the MIAA state tournament. The win also delivers Lenox to the right place at the right time: a Western Mass. championship game on Saturday. Lenox is technically still the defending Western Mass. champ from 2019.
“It’s kind of a different thing, but we’re back in it and that’s good,” said Seminara. “We’re all eyes on state tournament, and we’re treating these as lose-and-go-home games.”
Wednesday’s tilt was a defensive battle that saw no goals until the 68th minute of play. That’s when Lenehan, a “floater” who plays some JV and some varsity, floated through the box and stuck her nose in with the big girls.
Senior Solia Herndon-Schmid held possession out of the attacking left corner and made a nifty maneuver to clear some space for a centering pass. Fellow senior Mary Elliot slid through the rolling ball, putting a shot in on Mount Everett goalkeeper Emma Goewey.
Goewey tracked the ball across her goal line, but before she could get her mitts on it, Lenehan snuck in the back door and tapped the ball across for the night’s first score.
“She’s just... she gets to the ball. Sometimes she’ll body up with someone 2 feet taller than her and just win the ball and keep going,” said senior captain Molly Knight of Lenehan. “She just doesn’t quit on herself and that’s a really positive thing to have.”
With just 11 minutes, 37 seconds remaining, Lenox got its confidence back.
To illustrate a return to Lenox’s previously scheduled programming, Herndon-Schmid got another opportunity started just 2 minutes later, and Elliot this time finished it off for the 2-0 lead with 9:17 on the clock.
The Eagles had drained the fight out of Lenox for nearly 70 minutes with a swarming back line, aided by roving senior striker Hudah Ngoy-Nkulu, in front of their star keeper. Goewey made 12 saves in the game, though a great deal of those were off-footed shots or lofts from a distance that she was able to handle without much fuss.
“We started the game with Hudah up front, then we pulled her back a bit because Lenox is just really talented in their midfield and their front,” said Eagles coach Josh King. “So we tried to play them even for a bit, but second half, said let’s go for it. Got her out there, had a couple chances and there’s some stuff to work on the next couple days before the state tournament. That’ll help us be in a good spot.”
Herndon-Schmid had a bit of a renewed energy in the second half, testing Goewey twice in the first few minutes out of the break. In the 55th minute, the Lenox captain got onto the end of an Aliza Munch punt and had a one-on-one bead with Goewey and the Eagles net. Goewey came out and attacked the ball, though, and slid through Herndon-Schid’s possession, redirecting it out of bounds.
“Honestly, we did exactly what we said not to do,” said Seminara. “When we played them previously, we had the same thing: lots of great play, great build-up, and trouble getting through the defense and with that final shot on goal. This one was even worse. Great build up, and best we could get was some little side shot. Against a keeper like that, you need to take really, really good shots.”
Lenox is still without starting goalie Ella Hull, though Seminara hopes she can return by next week. In her stead, Aliza Munch has moved back between the pipes and played four scoreless postseason halves.
“The defense is gelling nicely,” said Knight. “We keep [Munch] as clean as we can. I can run down a ball and we have Aidan [Burns] or Savanah [Reber] or Jocelyn [Fairfield] cover me. It works, and she knows when to come out or stay home.”
In the MIAA’s most recent power rankings for the Division V state tournament, Lenox was seventh and Mount Everett 18th. Lenox will have to wait a day to find out its next foe, as the other semifinal will be played tonight with No. 4 Granby visiting top-seeded Monson.
Lenox 0 2 — 2
Everett 0 0 — 0
Second Half
L — Aurora Lenehan (Solia Herndon-Schmid), 68:23; L — Mary Elliot (Herndon-Schmid), 70:43.
Saves — ME: Emma Goewey 12; L: Aliza Munch 4.