CHESHIRE — Bolstered by a veteran crew of four senior captains, the Lenox girls have an identity as the still-defending Western Massachusetts Division IV champions from 2019. However, two years and a pandemic removed from that storybook postseason, these Millionaires still feel like they have something to prove.
On the flip-side of that, is coach Kathy Budaj's Hoosac Valley team, which is still hunting for a new identity in the wake of graduating some program cornerstones in recent years.
The result on Saturday morning was a 5-0 win by Lenox. The Millionaires scored three times in the closing 6 minutes to pull away and leave a lop-sided decision in Cheshire.
Photos: Lenox at Hoosac Valley girls soccer
On Saturday, Lenox girls soccer defeated Hoosac Valley 5-0 in Cheshire.
To purchase photos from this gallery, click here.
"I think we came out hard, got a 2-0 lead at the half, then just said 'OK, we're good for a bit'," said Lenox coach Brian Seminara. "For whatever reason, it took us a little while to wake up. And then, the last 10-15 minutes, we might have had a little more endurance and that paid off."
Solia Herndon-Schmid, one of those senior captains, scored twice in a 21-second span that snapped Lenox (9-2-1) back to attention after playing out the string of a 2-0 lead for more than 50 minutes. Another senior captain, Mary Elliot scored the game's final goal in the 76th minute, and added a first-half assist.
"I think we still have a lot to prove, after winning Western Mass. and then losing in the state semis," said Herndon-Schmid, a sophomore on the 2019 team. "I think we could've won that game, but we have a lot to prove going into states and this new set up."
In the first half, Lenox's leading scorer Aliza Munch netted her 12th goal of the season. Jenny Collins followed up with her ninth tally. Those are numbers the Hurricanes (0-12-0) just aren't seeing.
"We're teaching resilience, and I have to say right now, these girls are out here working hard," said Budaj. "Regardless of the fact that we're not winning. We're playing tough teams, and this is a year for us that is a wake-up call.
"Right now, we can't score goals. We don't have that 'I'm going to go score a goal' mentality. Game after game, when you don't have that high of scoring a goal, it's hard to keep trudging through the trenches and we never get to the top of that hill."
When the MIAA released its first-look state tournament power rankings last week, Lenox was No. 3 in the Division IV field.
"The state rankings came out and we were the third seed, it'll change up or down, but that's what we're preparing for. With this win we're officially qualified for the state cup. So, it's all preparation for that," said Seminara. "Getting mentally ready to not turn off for 40 minutes of the game, like we did today."
Both Seminara and Herndon-Schmid credited a restart in communication for the finishing flurry. It began from the back line, where a third senior captain, Molly Knight took charge.
"She's one of our four senior captains and especially when we took our goalie, Ella, out, pretty much all of the communication and organization stems from Molly," said Seminara.
"Communication was key," Herndon-Schmid added. "Sometimes we have a hard time with that, but once we start talking and once we start getting into the play, we're good to go."
For Hoosac Valley, this marked its 12th straight loss. The team that reached the Berkshire South title game during Fall II in the spring has scored just once this season.
"We're not super aggressive in the box and it's hard to deal with. I've never said that they're not working hard," Budaj said. "We have a lot of kids that don't have a ton of soccer experience. Our first touch hurts us. You look at Lenox, and their first touch is right there and they can play it. Our first touch goes 30 yards and right to them."
———