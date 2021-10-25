LENOX — Three days ago, the Lenox girls soccer team lost a hard-fought match to Berkshire County rival Mount Greylock. To suggest that the Millionaires remembered it might be an understatement.
“For sure, everyone was extremely excited about coming out, and we had that fire in us from that loss to Greylock,” Lenox’s Mary Elliot said.
Elliot had three goals, while Solia Herndon-Schmid had two goals and two assists, as the second-seeded Millionaires trounced No. 7 Ware 5-0, in a quarterfinal match in the Western Massachusetts Class D tournament.
“Our team is really good about the way we handle adversity,” said Elliot. “After the Greylock game, our attitudes were all just like that’s fuel for the next one. That’s been true all season, and that’s how we’ve gotten to where we are.”
The Millionaires improve to 12-4-1, while Ware falls to 4-12-1. The win will undoubtedly help the Millionaires when the MIAA releases its state tournament seeds in Division V sometime next week. The quarterfinal and semifinal matches in the PVIAC’s Western Mass. tournaments count toward a final seed. Should Lenox be fortunate enough to make it to the championship game, that contest would be exempt from tournament consideration.
Lenox will now host third-seeded Mount Everett in a Wednesday semifinal. The Eagles knocked off sixth-seeded Smith Academy 3-1 on Monday. The semifinal is currently scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start. That is subject to change.
What wasn’t subject to change was the way the Millionaires got out of the gate. Elliot and Herndon-Schmid were dominant from the attacking midfield to the goal. The Lenox duo forced Ware goalkeeper Cassandra Pendleton to make a tough save in the match’s first minute.
Two minutes later, Lenox’s Jenny Collins hit the outside of the left post, as coach Brian Seminara’s squad kept the pressure on. Finally, 8 minutes in, the Millionaires cashed in on Elliot’s first goal. One minute later, Herndon-Schmid scored to make it 2-0.
Then, at the 12:04 mark, Elliot scored a beauty of a goal. She dribbled toward the goal from the top of the Lenox offensive third, made a quick move toward the middle of the field and her hard shot eluded Pendleton. That made it 3-0.
“Coming off the loss at Greylock, all we wanted to do was come out hard, take care of business, get the first game kind of taken out of the way,” said Seminara, “and we did.”
Lenox had 12 shots in the first 40 minutes and forced Peterson to make seven saves. The Millionaires did what their coach had wanted them to.
“Quick one or two-touch balls, trying not to dribble or take 10 touches,” Seminara said, when asked what he liked about the way his team played. “Playing to feet, passing around. I think we had some nice strings together of five or six girls together before we got a goal.”
While Lenox kept the pressure on, the Millionaires didn’t make it 4-0 until Herndon-Schmid had the ball around the top of the box. She dribbled through a little traffic, cut to her left, and with the keeper off her line, put the ball into the empty net. Three minutes later Elliot got her hat trick.
“It was, for sure, a team effort,” Elliot said. “Actually, our coach pulled us aside — me and our other striker [Herndon-Schmid] — just to talk about how important it was to work as a team and that’s the mentality we’re taking into the postseason.”
Lenox’s Aliza Munch, who got the start in goal because of an injury to regular keeper Ella Hall, had six saves in recording her first shutout of 2021.
Ware came out and played a stronger second half until those two late goals took the air out of the proverbial balloon. Munch made her best save of the night six minutes into the second half as Ware striker Riley Dulak got behind the Lenox defense on the right wing, cut toward the goal and fired a shot that Munch managed to keep out of the net. A goal there would have made it 3-1, and might have swung the momentum.
Up next for Lenox is a Wednesday date with the Eagles, a team the Millionaires beat 3-1 back on Sept. 29. In that game, Munch scored a goal.
“You still have a game if you lost, but we’re considering this win-or-go-home to get in that mentality of the pre-state tournament tournament,” Seminara said. “I think it’s working for us.”
———
Ware 0 0 — 0
Lenox 3 2 — 5
First Half
L — Mary Elliot (Solia Herndon-Schmid), 8:13. L — Herndon-Schmid (unassisted), 9:26. L — Elliot (unassisted), 12:04.
Second Half
L — Herndon-Schmid (unassisted), 71:00. L — Elliot (Herndon-Schmid), 73:52.
Saves — W: Cassandra Pendleton 12. L: Aliza Munch 6.