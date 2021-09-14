LENOX — Golf is said to be a sport where you play the course and not necessarily the opponent.
Maybe that’s why Wahconah coach Pete Terpak could only shake his head after host Lenox scored a 26-stroke victory over the Warriors on Tuesday afternoon. It was more that the Millionaires handled the course really well.
Photos: Lenox vs. Wahconah Golf Match at Wyndhurst
Lenox and Wahconah High Schools compete in a golf match at the Wyndhurst golf course in Lenox. Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
“Lenox is coached very well, and from what I saw, all six guys have very, very good structure and are quality golfers,” Terpak said, “no question about it. This is a tremendous score. You don’t really see these types of scores in the county. But on any given day, this team is one of the best in a while.”
Lenox improved to 5-0 in 2021 with a 154-180 win over the Warriors at Wyndurst Manor and Golf Club. Max DiGrigoli shot a 1-over-par 36 to earn medalist honors, while teammate Max Shepardson finished with a 2-over 37. Wahconah’s top golfer was Tim Kaley, who shot 39, but all six Lenox golfers shot 44 or better. The No. 2 Wahconah golfer, Brady Breitmaier, shot a 44.
Normally, the front nine at Wyndhurst is 37, but the golfers played the course as even-par 35. The par-5 eighth hole was adjusted to be a par-3 hole.
DiGrigoli started his day with a birdie on the par-4 first hole. After two pars, the wheels came off when he shot a 3-over 7 on the fourth hole.
“I’m really happy with how I played, considering I had a seven on the fourth hole,” DiGrigoli said.
The fourth was the only hole where DiGrigoli shot over par. He birdied the first hole and ended up with a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole as well. He did reach the green on the 475-yard hole in two.
“The thing that saved me was I made every putt that was inside of seven” feet, DiGrigoli said. “My lag putting was not great. Anything I had from 6-7 feet away, I was making, which was quite the life-saver. I was mentally able to kind of mentally get back into it [after No. 4]. That was a birdie on the last hole, which was nice. I hit a really, really great drive, so I was pretty close.”
Unlike DiGrigoli, Shepardson’s round was more like a roller coaster. He had bogeys on Nos. 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8. He also came back with birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 9 to finish 2-over.
“The conditions were good. I played pretty good and everything worked out,” Shepardson said. “It took a little bit [to get going]. I had to get my confidence up. Once I made couple of putts, I started to get more confident and then it started to roll from there. On the third hole, I made a birdie putt and then in my mind, I said I got it now.”
For his part, Terpak said his young team has a lot of promise. After all, his top three scorers are underclassmen. Kaley is a freshman, while Breitmaier (44) and Pat McLaughlin (48) are both sophomores. Terpak said that Wyndhurst can be a challenge for his younger golfers.
“It’s very, very difficult. We were able to get some momentum on last year’s course by having a few easy holes. Right away, from 2 until 8, it’s very hard,” he said. “Very difficult on junior golfers, that’s for sure.”
Lenox coach Dick Salinetti said it was nice to see fans gathered around the ninth hole watching the various foursomes come in. He was also happy with his squad’s performance compared to its win Monday at Waubeeka Golf Links in Williamstown.
“As far as I could see, it was a tremendous improvement over yesterday up at Mount Greylock. We won, we didn’t play well, but we hung on to win up there. Today, it was more like what they could play.”
Lenox is off until Friday at Hoosac Valley, while Wahconah will play at Mount Everett on Monday. These two county powers will play again on Oct. 8, at Wahconah Country Club in Dalton.
“Our team is pretty freaking good. It’s awesome,” said DiGrigoli. “We have a lot of fun out there because on any given day one of us can do something really special, and it’s exciting to watch as a spectator and a teammate.
“We have an unbelievable dynamic, I would say.”
———
WAHCONAH (180) — Pat McLaughlin 48, Brady Brietmaier 44, Tim Kaley 39, Sam McLaughlin 49, Kevin Esko 50, Dom Marcella 57.
LENOX (154) — Ben Haddad 41, Max DiGrigoli 36, Max Shepardson 37, Devan Patel 40, Cliff Flynn 43, Noah Kirby 44.