LENOX — Athletic director Dave Pugh joked that it was time to see if the lights still worked.
After hurriedly hoisting the American flag to its pole, the National Anthem was queued up to be played over the soccer fields at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School for the first time in some 18 months.
The Millionaires were back home.
The Lenox boys and girls soccer teams swept Mount Everett on Saturday night, winning 5-0 and 2-1, respectively, all while celebrating Senior Night.
"It's been pretty chaotic, just going to a bunch of random different fields. We didn't have a home, but we tried to make the most of that," said senior Amy Alderton. "It's nice to have a game, especially Senior Night on our home field."
The fields behind Lenox's school building had undergone some work over the offseason, and weren't usable during the regular fall season, nor the first month-plus of the MIAA's Fall II. The Millionaires were practicing on softball fields and in parks and parking lots to ready for games played only on the road or at Berkshire Community College. At least, that was until Saturday's regular season finales.
"It's huge. We literally lined this at 9 a.m. this morning," said girls coach Brian Seminara. "Girls were jazzed to actually be here. There were probably extra nerves. We played better soccer under the lights at Monument, at Greylock for their Senior Night.
"It's been two years since we've been back here, but it absolutely felt great. Happy to have a proper Senior Night for these girls."
While on the road to their Western Massachusetts Division IV championship last season, the Lenox girls played a sectional quarterfinal game at home on Nov. 8, 2019. The game — a 2-0 win over Smith Academy — was called at halftime because the turf was deemed unplayable in below-freezing temperatures. That was the last game played on that field, as just two days later, the boys team beat Hopkins Academy in their own quarterfinal, but that game had to be played on the adjoining JV field.
"We've been playing on a U10 field with only one goal, and on a baseball field," said Camilo Bermudez, coach of the three-time reigning D-IV champion Lenox boys. "It took a lot of work to get to where we are here, but it was well worth it. Lot of bumps, but for our seniors, an outstanding final game here."
Bermudez's boys took the field first for a 5 p.m. tilt with traditional Berkshire South rival Mount Everett. The matchup pitted a pair of hot teams, both peaking just before tournament play begins this coming week, and the Millionaires took home their fourth straight win.
The renovated home turf paid dividends for Lenox almost immediately. Eagles goalie Michael Devoti misjudged the speed of a ball on the new grass, and that gave senior attack Andre Collins all the opening he needed. Collins kept his feet through two collisions with Devoti and a defender and ultimately scored on the open net just 3 minutes and 5 seconds into the game.
Mount Everett, coming off a series of wins itself, had a few chances to get an equalizer. Off a Nathaniel Von Ruden free kick in the 20th minute, Lenox keeper Daniel Munch followed the ball off his left post and onto the feet of Jack Carpenter. The Mount Everett senior then sent a pair of nice centering passes to the front of an empty net, but nobody in a road white jersey was home either time.
Lenox's back-breaker came not long after, with two goals in 16 seconds. Ian Bridges got behind the Eagles defense on a through ball and chipped a shot over Devoti and in at 16:29 of the first half.
Mount Everett turned over off the ensuing kickoff and Collins went to work with fellow senior forward Cam Abdalla. Abdalla possessed deep up the right seam, drawing attention from multiple defenders before tapping off to Collins who put away his second goal at 16:13.
"This new formation we put in a few games ago really changes us. We've been putting in a lot of goals, finally," said Abdalla. "The beginning of the season we weren't getting many looks. Now we're getting the ball up top all the time, being able to cross it and put it in."
Lenox got another tally from Mateo Phillips in the 35th minute, as the senior beat his defender one-on-one at the right post. Abdalla got his own marker a minute into the second half to cap the scoring. Abdalla beat a defender and Devoti to the left post before uncorking a point-blank blast for the 5-0 lead.
While three seniors scored for the Millionaires, two more stymied the Eagles for 80 minutes to complete the shutout. Defender Cooper Shepardson made a variety of big plays in his final home game, while goalie Munch made nine saves to earn the clean sheet.
"We've been practicing in Stockbridge at the Park Street field, then up on the little U12 field behind the school," Munch said afterwards. "So it's good to be back home for sure."
The girls game was far more in doubt for the home crowd, as Lenox played the first 36 minutes in a scoreless draw, and all but eight minutes of the second half with a thin one-goal lead.
Goalkeepers Emma Goewey and Ella Hall were brilliant in the early going, and largely throughout Saturday night. Goewey had to make five of her 13 saves in the opening 20 minutes for Mount Everett, while Hall kept the burgeoning Eagles off the board until the final two minutes of the game.
On Senior Night for the Millionaires, they honored Anja Doherty, Alex Jerez, Rebecca Lagonia, Natalie Vizcardo, Amy Alderton, Robin Jolly, Hannah Lagonia, Ari Roberts and Kate Villinski. However, it was actually Seminara's young guns sending their upperclassmen off in style. Hall is a freshman rookie goalkeeper who made seven saves. Meanwhile, the two goals came from freshman Aliza Munch and sophomore Medeja Rudzinskaite.
"They work so hard, I love them all. They put in all the effort, it's really great to see younger girls who will be with the program from the next five years," said Roberts. "We work with all age groups here, and they've put in 100 percent effort every day."
Munch got the ice breaker with just 3:42 left in the first half. Flanked by senior defenders Makenzie Ullrich and Emma Nardi, Munch had the inside track on ball charging right toward Goewey. The Eagles keeper made a decision and rushed out to meet the oncoming attacker. At the last second, Munch went to the ground and slid through the ball, just as Goewey made contact while diving to try and make the stop. The ball bounced in and Lenox took a 1-0 lead into the break.
"I think we've continuously gotten better. We've learned how to attack in different ways. I think we just keep growing and we're hopefully climaxing at the right time," said Seminara.
Lenox dodged a myriad of opportunities from there. Hudah Ngoy Nkulu forced a Hall save just before intermission, and Emily Steuernagle created a chance that narrowly missed leading to an own-goal on Lenox, but wound up a corner kick.
The hosts had their chances as well, and after Rudzinskaite nailed the cross bar off a feed from Maddi DiGrigoli, she came back smelling the back of the net. The sophomore midfielder hammered home a rebound off a Goewey save with 10:39 left in the game. The insurance goal proved neccessary.
Mount Everett got on the board just inside the two-minute mark, when Ngoy-Nkulu scored off a drop off by Emily Steuernagle. Allison Steuernagle had started the possession.
That led to a rather harried final 90 seconds, but in the end it was all smiles and gratitude for the girls in maroon and gold.
"It was huge. So great being back on our home turf, where we haven't been since before Western Mass. 2019," said Roberts. "It was really big and really sweet that we got to do it for Senior Night. I'm really glad and super thankful for everybody who helped us get here."