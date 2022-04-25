LENOX — With both boys and girls matches already in hand, Lenox’s Rocco Piretti and Pittsfield’s Hunter Golin put on a bit of a show.
At boys first singles, the two played to a draw through two sets, moving onto a first-to-10 tie-breaker. Piretti jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third set, before hanging on to finish off Golin 10-4 to put the cherry on top of a big afternoon for the Millionaires.
Photos: Lenox hosts Pittsfield tennis teams
On Monday at the Lenox Community Center, the Millionaires beat Pittsfield in boys and girls tennis.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from the match, click here.
The Lenox boys won 4-1 on the day, while the girls squad held PHS without a set point in a 5-0 sweep.
Carolina Chassi led the way for the Lenox girls, taking first singles 6-0, 6-0 from Riley Laurent. Rory Lenehan won second singles by a matching score. The doubles teams of Georgia Roser and Rihana Patel, and Akshara Muthavarapu and Charlie Keefer secured identical shutout victories as well.
On the boys side, Alex Fuster and Owen Blyne took first doubles 6-0, 6-0.
Piretti had out-lasted Golin 7-6 in the first set at first singles, grabbing the early advantage. However, the Generals junior battled back to take the second set 6-4. With both players laboring late into the evening, Piretti had just enough left in the tank.
At second singles, Pittsfield picked up its lone victory, with Noah Krantz beating Jack O’Brien with a 6-4 victory in the second set.
———
Boys
Singles — 1. R. Piretti (L) def. Golin 7-6, 4-6, (10-4); 2. Krantz (P) def. O’Brien 6-1, 6-4; 3. M. Piretti (L) win via forfeit.
Doubles — 1. Fuster/Blyne (L) def. Ginsberg/Chen 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sohl/Dregoretti (L) win via forfeit.
Girls
Singles — 1. Chassi (L) def. Laurent 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lenehan (L) def. Fitch 6-0, 6-0; 3. Love (L) win via forfeit.
Doubles — 1. Roser/Patel (L) def. Alexander/Syzmanski 6-0, 6-0; 2. Muthavarusu/Keefer (L) def. Seguin/Timoney 6-0, 6-0.