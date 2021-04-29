DSC_4642.JPG

The Lenox volleyball team, pictured in this file photo, advanced in the Fall II Berkshire North tournament with a win over Pittsfield on Thursday night. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO
smith (4).JPG

Lenox senior Ella Smith had 22 digs and nine kills in the Millionaires' Berkshire North quarterfinal win over Pittsfield.

LENOX — The Millionaires advanced in the Fall II Berkshire North tournament after a four-set win over Pittsfield High on Thursday night. 

The 26-24, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17 victory means that Lenox will travel to Williamstown on Friday night and face Mount Greylock. The winner of that game will play Wahconah in the championship game on Saturday. 

It was tough to get the ball by senior Ella Smith, who had 22 digs and nine kills for the Millionaires. Fellow senior Maddy Barenski was front-and-center offensively with 35 assists and Danielle Miller added five kills. 