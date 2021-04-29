LENOX — The Millionaires advanced in the Fall II Berkshire North tournament after a four-set win over Pittsfield High on Thursday night.
The 26-24, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17 victory means that Lenox will travel to Williamstown on Friday night and face Mount Greylock. The winner of that game will play Wahconah in the championship game on Saturday.
It was tough to get the ball by senior Ella Smith, who had 22 digs and nine kills for the Millionaires. Fellow senior Maddy Barenski was front-and-center offensively with 35 assists and Danielle Miller added five kills.