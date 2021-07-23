Lenox coach Michael Downer was crowned with a celebratory Gatorade shower from all 13 of his players after defeating Great Barrington’s John B. Hall 9-3 in the South County Babe Ruth League Championship.
“This is awesome,” third baseman and clean-up hitter Tyler Carlson said. “We’re all really good friends and it’s all fun,”
Multiple Lenox players circled Downer shouting, “I love my coach.”
That passion for teamwork showed on the diamond throughout Lenox’s performance Friday night.
Lenox starter Ben Kelly set the pace for Lenox, fanning five batters over five innings of work and letting his defense do the rest.
“Ben has been pitching great all year,” Downer said. “He’s been pounding the zone and keeping hitters off-balance.”
Lenox’s first run, and initial lead of the game, came off the bat of Carlson who laced a base hit down the right-field line scoring leadoff hitter Zack Nicotra in the bottom of the first.
Great Barrington then followed with an offensive display of its own, scoring Liam Smith on a base hit by Cameron Coon.
Downer’s team responded by scoring two runs in the home half of the inning, taking the lead back for good.
Shortstop Michael Butler later manufactured a Lenox run by himself, beating out an infield single and stealing second. Butler scored on an errant Great Barrington pick-off move, making the lead 4-1 Lenox.
That 4-1 score held until the top of the fifth inning, when Great Barrington’s Dom Calauite brought in Coon on a hard-hit line drive back to the pitcher that was deflected to the shortstop, who made a throwing error.
Lenox again showed resilience with Brendan Albert batting in a run with a sacrifice fly to score Nicotra. Butler followed Nicotra in, scoring on a passed ball.
Great Barrington mustered one more run, but the momentum and drive of this Lenox team overpowered that offensive effort.
“We were preaching the whole game, and even before it started: ‘Put it on, put it on, put it on,’” Downer said. “We’ve gone up big a couple of times against these guys and they kept fighting back and getting into it so that was our big thing was to keep pushing.”
The Maroon and Gold did just that, widening the score to a 9-3 lead, forcing the Great Barrington defense to make plays against their aggressive baserunning.
Carlson struck out the second-to-last batter of the game, confirming a team total of eight strikeouts in the championship effort, and put the final batter away by handling a grounder back to the mound for the clinching putout.