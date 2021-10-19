GREENFIELD — In each of the last four golf seasons, the Lenox High School squad has taken one step closer to winning a Western Massachusetts Division III championship.
Winning a title one year after the Millionaires might have expected one did nothing to dilute the excitement and satisfaction of picking up the gold trophy on Tuesday.
"We were thinking this was supposed to happen last year," Lenox coach Dick Salinetti said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic kept Western Mass. golfers from competing for a championship, it took an extra year. The Millionaires made more than sure that the 2021 championship would return to Lenox. Salinetti's squad had five golfers finish in the top 10 as they scored a decisive victory over 10 other teams in the championship at the Country Club of Greenfield.
Lenox swept past the field on a Tuesday, when golf was played under sunny skies but with winds that at times had the American flag by the pro shop straight out. The Millionaires finished with a score of 318. Ware was the runner-up with 344, while Mount Greylock was third with 354. It's Greylock's first year in Division III.
Max Shepardson and Devan Patel, both of whom will return next year, shot 7-over-par 79s to finish in a tie for third place. Seniors Ben Haddad and Max DiGrigoli finished in a tie for sixth with 81s, while Cliff Flynn was one stroke behind the two Lenox seniors at 82.
"It honestly means everything" to win the championship, Shepardson said. "We have two coaches here who want to win just as much as us or maybe more than us. We're not playing for ourselves. We're playing for them too."
Salinetti along with assistants Jonathan Cave and Mark Gilligan, had smiles as large as the players in maroon and gold, when tournament director Dave Keir handed them the championship trophy and the MIAA banner for photographs.
"We got snubbed [by finishing second] two years ago," Patel said, "so we were all hungry. It has definitely been a steady climb and it's huge for the seniors to win when they're seniors. It's huge."
Lenox is the first Berkshire County team to win a Western Mass D-III title since Lee won the crown at Waubeeka Golf Links in Williamstown back in 2018.
It was also the first time a Lenox team has brought home the championship since 2012, when the Millionaires shot 315 at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield, beating Franklin Tech by 19 strokes.
While Lenox waited for nearly a decade to win a gold trophy, Mount Greylock waited even longer to get to a state championship. The last time the Mounties got to the state tournament was 2008, when they finished second to Belchertown in the Western Mass. Division II championship at Hickory Ridge in Amherst.
Ben Dingman and Owen Petropulos led the way for the Mounties, as they finished in a tie for 11th place with scores of 86.
"I don't even have words to describe it," Greylock's Alexander Axt said about getting the ticket punched to states. "I'm so proud of our three sophomores, our young kids pulling it through for us. All of them under 90. Cam [Turner], Cayden [Conry] and I had a rough day, with the rough conditions. I'm almost speechless."
The individual Western Massachusetts champion was Palmer's Ethan Beauchemin, who shot even-par 72 to win.
The Millionaires and Mounties will be heading for Northbridge next Tuesday. The MIAA state Division III championship will take place on the par-72 layout at Shining Rock Golf Course. The top three teams and the top seven individuals, plus ties, got a trip to Northbridge.
Some teams win with No. 1 players conquering the course and their teammates do just enough to advance. Lenox's philosophy is far different, and it was on full display for the rest of Division III to see.
"We're balanced," Salinetti said. "We have kids who can go low. We have kids who can mess up and have a high score. Mostly, it's everybody is close — two or three strokes among all of them, which is a good way to play team golf. That's what they did today. It was very, very hard out there today. The wind really blew. It was a little nippy.
"They held it together. A couple of kids said they had bad scores, but they held it together and played well. They didn't let a bad hole or a bad break upset their whole round."
Shepardson said he "honestly didn't" feel like his round would have ended up being the low score for the Millionaires.
"We have so many good players on our team. I figured even if I played good, one of them would probably beat me," said Shepardson. "Once I started to get through the round, I started to gain confidence. I knew if I piece it together on the last couple of holes, I could probably get [a low score]."
Shepardson teed off from 16, and promptly bogeyed his first two holes. He did birdie the par-4 first hole and par-5 12th hole, closing out with that second birdie, two pars and one bogey on the last four holes of the round.
"I hit the ball really good off the tee and I hit it pretty good onto the greens," he said. "My putting was terrible for 12 holes. Once I got through 12 holes, my putting started getting better."
Patel, the other Milliionaire with a sub-80 round, got to Greenfield not expecting that kind of a day.
"I was not feeling very good at all this morning," he said. "I started off with a triple [bogey on the ninth hole]. The hardest thing is to keep going and keep going and turn it around at some point. I parred a par-3, had a couple of bogeys and then had seven straight pars. I also saw my friend "Stiff Cliff" [Flynn], and he said he was 3-over through six. He kind of inspired me. He tore his ACL nine months ago, and this has been a big jump for him."
Flynn's 82 did not count in the team scoring, but it was another demonstration of how tightly bunched the Millionaires could be.
Greylock coach Mitch Spooner said he was looking for his team to perform well, and he had an inclination that the Mounties would be one of the three teams to qualify for Shining Rock.
"I knew we were coming here and I knew we would be one of the better teams," Spooner said. "It was definitely something I thought a lot about last night. Just come here and watch them do it one hole at a time. About halfway through the day, I didn't think we'd be in the top three from what I was hearing. Then they all rallied in the end. That's what they've done all year. They played the last few holes good.
"They played all 18 today, which was amazing to see."
The individual champion had four birdies in his 18 holes, to go with four bogeys. Beauchemin started on 18 and went par-par-birdie-par before registering his first bogey. He had three birdies and two bogeys over his final five holes to wrap up with the even-par 72.
Beauchemin and runner-up Mason Dumas of Monson are the only two golfers not from Lenox or Ware to qualify to play at Shining Rock. Dumas was runner-up with 77.