Lenox's Nick Nicotra cherishes his role as a walk-on wide receiver at Boston College

Nick Nicotra plays football

Nick Nicotra, here playing for Lee in 2019, tried out and made the Boston College football team as a walk-on this fall.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

CHESTNUT HILL — Dreams can come true.

That’s how Nick Nicotra felt last Saturday when he ran through the home-team tunnel at Boston College’s Alumni Stadium, wearing the maroon and gold of the BC Eagles.

Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253.

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

