Shannon Meisberger is three races away from making a dream come true.
If the Lenox native can get through two races and then finish in the top three of the 400-meter hurdles, she will join two of her American teammates in Tokyo next month for the Summer Olympics.
"It's scary. But it was something I've had my eye on for a while," Meisberger said. "When I was going to get recruited for college, I was like — I would like to go to the Olympic Trials. That was my goal. It seemed like a far-flung goal at the time.
"Now that it's here, it's kind of surreal."
Meisberger, who finished second in last week's NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships, ran a time of 55.70 seconds in the final. That was a personal best for the junior from the University of Arizona. It was the fourth-fastest time in Arizona school history.
What was most important is the 55.70 was nearly a second faster than the time of 56.50 that was a qualifying time.
"While I most likely was going to be able to go to the trials based on my placement, the security of having run the time was great," Meisberger said during a video conference with The Eagle. "Especially because, even though I had a rough race in terms of actual form and the first hurdle, I still ran a PR."
Meisberger has been working out in Tucson, Ariz. in preparation for her traveling to Eugene, Ore., for the U.S. Olympic Trials. The Track and Field Trials are already underway at the University of Oregon's track, which is where Meisberger hit her qualifying time and finished second in the NCAA Championships.
"I didn't know what to make of [finishing second] at the time, and I still don't really. I'm very proud of the fact that I did make it to second," Meisberger said. "Everybody wants to win, that's always the mentality. I'm definitely going to go for the title next year. But I am super proud. The trophy is on my coffee table. I told my parents, because my parents are going to come to see me at the trials, I'm bringing a box with the trophy to you. You guys take it home, so I don't have to take it home with my luggage."
Meisberger left Tucson for Eugene on June 23. She will run first on Friday, with a scheduled start time of 6:35 p.m., EDT. The 400 hurdles will be part of NBCSN's coverage Friday that runs from 5-8 p.m.
If Meisberger advances, the 400 hurdles semifinals will start at 9:19 p.m., Saturday. The final will be Sunday at 7:20 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Trials will be telecast on NBC. In Berkshire County, that's WNYT-TV13.
"I always thought I was a decent hurdler. I was like, I'm okay. I'm not amazing," she said. "I'm not going to be going to the Olympics or anything. That was always the thought. Now, I'm going to the Trials, and it's like 'Oh my gosh,' there's a chance."
There's a chance, even if Meisberger admits it's a big hill to climb. She is ninth on the list of athletes for the 400 hurdles. Only two collegians — Anna Cockrell of USC and Shae Anderson of UCLA — are listed ahead of her. The other six have pretty hefty resumes.
The No. 1 runner is Dalilah Muhammed, who graduated from UCLA. She won the gold medal for the United States in the 2016 Summer Olympics, and won gold in the 400 hurdles at the 2019 World Championships. She set a world record at the World Championships with a time of 52.16. Second on the list is former University of Kentucky hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, who has a time of 52.83. She ran a 52.23 to finish second to Muhammed in the 2019 World Championships. The hurdler listed third is Ashley Spencer who won a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics.
McLaughlin beat Meisberger once at the New Balance nationals while they were both in high school.
"The USA is quite good in the 400 hurdles," Meisberger said. "I have an opportunity to compete for that spot. That was never something that seemed real to me at the time."
Getting back to Eugene was made possible by Meisberger finishing second to Cockrell in the NCAA Championship. Meisberger passed LSU's Milan Young after the final hurdle to the finish. Young had a bobble on that final hurdle, which helped Meisberger finish second. Virginia's Andrenette Knight was third in 55.81.
It was a bit of a slower start in the final than Meisberger had hoped for.
"When I hit the first hurdle, I said 'Oh no,' because I was on the wrong leg," she said, recalling the race. "I always come to the first hurdle, if I can, with the left. I came to the first hurdle with the right leg. I actually added a step to my second hurdle so I could go to my left leg and have some energy at the end."
In the NCAA semifinal, LSU's Brittley Humphrey beat Meisberger. Humphrey ran a 56.56 and Meisberger had a 56.63. Many times, athletes don't go all out in a preliminary to save energy for the final. That was not the case last weekend.
"I just had a really bad race in the semifinals," Meisberger said.
She's had more than good times, but the Arizona hurdler said that while she has run well, she is still seeking a really clean race.
"I want a clean race. I want a good race this season," she said. "Obviously, the one at Nationals was a good race. It wasn't a clean one though. I've been having a lot of trouble with my first hurdle. Once that happens, I'll be happy.
"Yes, this is the race I have been looking for."