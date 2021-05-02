PITTSFIELD — A brief but exciting Fall II cross-country season came to a close on Saturday morning at Springside Park.
The four competing schools joined up in celebrating, while sending their top runners to leg out a 5K course behind Reid Middle School in a Fall II championship meet.
For both the Pittsfield girls and boys teams, it was a fitting sendoff as the Generals left the victors of both races. That including a dominant individual performance by sophomore Kellie Harrington, who scorched the home course in 20 minutes, 45.15 seconds. She finished more than two minutes in front of the closest competitor, senior teammate Meredith McCandless.
Together, Harrington and McCandless led three PHS runners in the top five and five in the top 10. That was enough to best teams from Lee, Taconic and Hoosac Valley with 20 points.
The Wildcats, who got a third-place finish from Brianna Kelly in 23:40, placed second with 58 points. Lee’s Emily Holian rounded out the top five. Emma Ranzoni was 10th overall for the Wildcats.
Sydney Ferris of PHS was fourth overall, followed by Grace Ungewitter and Isabella Penna-Ward in sixth and seventh to close out the Generals’ scoring.
The Taconic girls were third with 62 points. Both Mia Zuccolo and Lila Ribero placed in the top 10.
Hoosac Valley was led by Alyssa Garabedian in 15th.
On the boys’ side, it was a Hurricane leading the way.
Hoosac Valley didn’t have enough racers to figure into the team scoring, but that mattered little as junior Justin Levesque tore off an 18:48.27 time to win the individual title.
Levesque was pushed by Pittsfield junior Jack Archey, who won a race on the Springside course Monday afternoon. Archey’s 19:07.36 was good for second overall and helped kickstart the Generals to a first-place finish as a team.
All four teams were represented in the top five. After PHS senior David Babineau grabbed third, Taconic senior Owen McNeil was fourth and Lee senior Zach Bianco was fifth. McNeil out-strode Bianco by a mere 1.52 seconds.
The run of seniors continued with Pittsfield’s Quinten Coughlin-Walton placing sixth, with fellow General Asa Chard right behind him. That was it for sub-20-minute finishers, and gave PHS a commanding lead.
However, Lee kept things interesting, packing its five scorers in before Pittsfield got Ryder King in 15th. The Wildcats had a string of Aiden Fennelly, Daniel Snow and Josh Perrier finish out the top 10, and Matt Kinney was 12th giving Lee 39 points.
However, with Levesque’s win not counting toward the team points, Archey and Babineau amounted to just three combined, and the Generals were at 14 points through four runners. They held off Lee 28-39.
Taconic was third with 56 points