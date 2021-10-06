LEE — Winning races is something Justin Levesque has grown accustomed to. For Madeleine Rocheleau-Holmes, its something she's still getting used to.
Levesque, a Hoosac Valley senior, won the boys cross-country race at Lee High School on Wednesday by more than a minute, finishing in 18 minutes, 30.9 seconds.
"I feel pretty good. Little bit of a new course today, but I liked it," said Levesque, who finished fifth last week in a meet at Hoosac. "I've kind of been a little hit or miss this year. Last week I thought I raced poorly, but based off kids and how close they were today, the gap increased tremendously.
"Last week was kind of disappointing because it was my home course. But this one is a good confidence-builder in getting to where I want to be in a month."
Berkshire County student-athletes are about five weeks from postseason meets, and — with their coaches — are starting to plan ahead.
"Toning down my training now," said Levesque. "I was going over my log with my coach and I went a lot of days, a couple months, without any real, complete day off. I kind of dug myself in a whole, but I took three days fully off and I'm starting to recover and see the improvements from it."
In the girls race, Rocheleau-Holmes, a Monument Mountain sophomore, had an equally dominant gap in her victory. She finished in 21:48.78, besting the Lee trio of Anna Martin (second place, 23:16.40), Emily Holian and Brianna Kelly by a healthy margin.
"I'm feeling really good. I really liked the course, running through the trees was gorgeous," said Rocheleau-Holmes, who also won a race on Sept. 22 at Monument. "I might have gone a little slower than usual, but I felt more relaxed and grounded. I had gotten really anxious the last couple of races.
"I had to focus on enjoying the run. Without anyone to pace off of, you have to focus on one moment at a time and not think about the whole race the whole time."
It was a 2-0 day for both the Lee girls and boys teams, as the new-look Wildcats defended their home course against Wahconah and Monument. The Spartans girls and boys teams each picked up a win over Hoosac Valley to go 1-1.
"They really are a great team. We've never really had a pack of boys that was this tight together," said new Lee coach Sam Harding. "We've had strong runners, but not as tightly packed, which is what wins races. So that's nice to see."
Martin, Holian and Kelly finished within 45 seconds of one another, with Emma Ranzoni in sixth giving the Wildcats four of the top-10 finishers in the girls race. Of Lee's 10 finishers, only Kelly is a senior.
"The girls team has come forward in leaps and bounds," Harding continued. "They filled right in. It was a pretty loose group in the past, but both coach Sorrentino and I are pretty competitive dudes. The Lee cross-country thing runs deep with us and we both want to make a program that is competitive and strong. Programs just for fun don't attract kids, and we're a tiny school. If we can bring people in through creating a culture of competing and having fun while doing it, all of that is going to build up to a better program and set things up for the future."
The Lee boys put four in the top 10 as well, led by senior Josh Perrier in second place with a time of 19:48.16. That runner-up showing was doubly impressive, because Perrier was a finisher in Sunday's Steel Rail Half Marathon as well.
"I took a nice ice bath, and they let me drive around a cart at practice on Monday, I just jogged the warm-up," said Perrier. "About halfway through today, I really felt it in my hamstrings.
"It's a really good season, and our coaches have been phenomenal pushing us. They never let us take it easy. We have some state goals, but you never really know with the postseason changes this year. The boys team is healthy, nice and I don't think we've peaked yet."
Lee also got Aiden Fennelly in fourth and Jacob Bianco in fifth, while Ben Cooper placed 10th and Matt Kinney 11th to round out the Wildcat scoring. From Perrier to Kinney was a gap of less than 2 minutes. Lee was strongest at the finish line. Bianco held off Monument's Colby Sweet by .08 seconds for fifth, and Kinney out-kicked the Spartans' Finn Gibbons by .25 seconds.
Sweet led Monument in sixth, with teammate Andrew LaRochelle in seventh.
Wahconah's Cooper Calvert placed third in 19:52.32. Despite the Warriors giving some of their top runners a day of rest, coach Matt Pegorari's boys landed three top-10 spots with Fritz Sanders and Shaine Dowd Smith going back-to-back in eighth and ninth.
"Things are going really well, these guys are really coming together," said Pegorari. "They run together, feed off each other, push themselves really hard in workouts. They're coachable kids who really pay attention and listen. And they also love running. They put a lot of mileage in in the offseason"
The Wahconah girls were led by Madison McCarthy in fifth overall in 23:53.81. Olivia Langenheim (eighth) and Jocelyn Sommers (ninth) gave the Warriors three in the top 10.
Meanwhile, the Spartans packed three of their own in the top 10, with Rae Geddes (seventh) and Zadie Juska (10th) backing up Rocheleau-Holmes.
"It's such a huge team and it's so great. It's an amazing group of people," said the individual winner. "We have so many great people, and I love it because I love spending time with everyone on this team."
The Hoosac Valley girls were led by Hannah Walsh in 12th.
———