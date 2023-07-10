DALTON — Pittsfield National picked up a 12-1 win over Great Barrington on Sunday afternoon in pool play of the Don Gleason District I Little League Tournament.
National scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end it early via the run-rule. Danny Hoffman and Kody Lane hit doubles to highlight the final frame.
Kevin Smith got the ball on the hill for National, and led the way striking out nine Great Barrington batters in 3 ⅓ innings, including the side in order in the second inning. After hitting a batter to lead off the top of the third, three more strikeouts followed. Lane finished the day with a perfect ⅔ of an inning.
Great Barrington built an early 1-0 lead, as leadoff hitter John Gappa was hit by a pitch and came around to score with the benefit of a single by Gavin Fol. The comeback bid in the fourth was stymied after singles by Gappa and Blackwell, as a runner was caught stealing home and National ended it with back-to-back Ks.
National wasn’t behind for long. In the bottom of the first, Smith tied it up with one swing of the bat, homering out of the leadoff spot. Weston Wigglesworth followed with a single, and two batters later, Jace Coco homered as well for the 3-1 lead. Kobe King, Kairos LaFrombaise and Austin Decker all singled and scored in the second.
——
Great Barrington 100 0 — 1 3 3
Pittsfield National 341 4 — 12 7 0
Adams/Cheshire 5, Dalton/Hinsdale 0
DALTON — It was a defensive battle in the 2 p.m. game of Sunday’s Don Gleason District I Little League Tournament doubleheader.
At Chamberlain Park, it was Adams/Cheshire who was the designated home team, and the 12-year-old All-Stars from up north made themselves right at home with an error-free 5-0 win over tournament host Dalton/Hinsdale.
Brayden Durant got the start on the mound for A/C, and started hot with a 1-2-3 top of the first on three strikeouts.
Cam Sievers held serve for D/H in the bottom of the first, stranding Durant despite a one-out triple. Jack Furlong doubled for the visitors to open the top of the second, but was similarly left standing on third base.
Adams/Cheshire broke through in the bottom of the second with some timely base-running. The 12s scored two runs on one hit, a leadoff single from Owen Mazzeo.
A third run came home in the fourth after a leadoff walk was followed quickly by a Julius Valentine double. Two walks came back to bite Dalton/Hinsdale in the fifth, as both cashed in for some insurance and the 5-0 lead.
Dalton threatened in both the third, on a Blake Santora single, and in the sixth on an Evan Charter single. Durant struck out three batters around the Santora base hit. In the sixth, two runners were caught stealing.
A/C pitching struck out nine D/H batters in six innings.
———