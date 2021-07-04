GREAT BARRINGTON — The District tournament for Little League baseball in Berkshire County got underway this weekend with a series of 8-10-year-old games in and around host town Great Barrington. The tournaments for the 9-11s and 10-12s begin on Monday.
Pool play will continue for the 8-10s on Monday as well. Pittsfield American is 2-0, while Dalton Hinsdale and Great Barrington are both 1-1. Pittsfield National is 0-2.
There was a slight scheduling change for Monday's games to accommodate those wishing to see Taconic High School play for the state championship at Wahconah Park at 3 p.m. The Pittsfield American-Great Barrington 8-10 game was moved to Field 2 at noon. The Pittsfield American-Pittsfield National 9-11 game is at 10 a.m. on Field 1, and the 10-12 game featuring Pittsfield American and Adams is on Field 1 at noon.
Friday
Pittsfield American 14, Pittsfield National 4
Pittsfield American's Cooper Reed earned the win on the mount, while Jack Wendling hit a pair of singles. The victors also got a single from Kydd Kearns and a triple from Aiden Arseneau. Pittsfield National was led by Kody Lesser and Isaac Acevedo, who both singled.
Dalton-Hinsdale 5, Great Barrington 3
Jack Furlong had a 3 for 3 day, and Evan Charter was 2 for 2 to lead Dalton-Hinsdale by Great Barrington. Both Furlong and Charter hit doubles. Johnny Gappa doubled and had two hits for Great Barrington, while Moe Stuckey singled.
Saturday
Great Barrington 13, Pittsfield National 3
Johnny Gappa stayed hot for Great Barrington, going 3 for 3 to give him five hits in two games. Henry Palazzo doubled and had two hits. For the hosts, Luke Fenig was the winning pitcher, who also contributed to his own cause with a double, triple and three RBI. Pittsfield National got a double from Weston Wigglesworth and two hits by Gavin Foal in the loss. Kaelyn Fields and Maxx Ferguson also singled.
Pittsfield American 11, Dalton-Hinsdale 0
Aiden Arseneu was the winning pitcher as he and American shut out Dalton-Hinsdale to move to 2-0 in the tournament. Arseneau also had a double and a triple. Cooper Reed chipped in a double, single and drove in three runs, while Jack Wendling and Jacob Welch each had singles. For Dalton-Hinsdale, Evan Charter was 2 for 2 and Ryder Shove and Blake Santora each had base hits.