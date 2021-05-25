DALTON — The last time the Pittsfield Suns opened a season at Wahconah Park with former Taconic High School standout Izaiya Mestre as the starting pitcher — the Suns got the win.
Mestre and the team will hope lightning strikes twice, as manager Matt Gedman has penciled in the University of New Haven right hander to start in Thursday’s home opener against New Britain.
“It feels good to be able to pitch the home opener, in front of the home fans,” said Mestre, “with all the Pittsfield kids and the local kids we’ve got on the team. It should be a fun game.”
The home opener is actually the second game of the 2021 Futures League season for the Suns. The team will bus to southeastern Massachusetts today to play Brockton in the 6:30 p.m., season opener.
Gedman said that UMass Boston right hander Tim Cianciolo will start the opener in Brockton. Mestre’s former Taconic teammate Christian Womble, who pitches at Cloud City Community College in Kansas, will start Friday night’s home game against the Vermont Lake Monsters.
The Suns will play four home games in the first week of the Futures League season. The home games Thursday and Friday start at 6:35 p.m. On Saturday, Pittsfield travels to Worcester for a game against the Bravehearts at 6:30 p.m., and the team returns home Sunday for a 4:35 p.m. game against the Westfield Starfires.
Pittsfield will be on the road for Memorial Day, with a 1:35 p.m. game at New Britain, and the Suns will host the Bravehearts on Tuesday at 6:35.
Mestre last played for the Suns in 2018, and Gedman gave the righty the ball for the season opener. All Mestre did was go five strong innings, giving up two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. The Suns backed Mestre up with some offense in a 9-3 victory.
The former Taconic standout parlayed that season and a good spring at New Haven with a spot on the pitching staff of the NECBL’s Martha’s Vineyard Sharks in 2019. In 2020, he pitched some games for the Starfires. Mestre and former Taconic teammate Drew DeMartino spent 2020 in Westfield after the Suns elected to not play due to COVID-19 pandemic issues.
Mestre’s New Haven club was 9-10 and lost to LeMoyne in the Southwest Division semifinal round of the Northeast-10 Conference. He was 1-2 with a 6.15 earned-run average in seven games for the Chargers. He started four times.
“I feel good” right now, Mestre said during a break in his workout Monday at Rip City Academy. “I didn’t really have the year I wanted to at school. Hopefully, I can come here and bring the Suns some wins and have some fun with it in my last year of summer ball.”
Mestre had a 3-3 record in 10 games and nine starts in 2019. He started more games that year than he has in the two years since.
“I’m probably trying to find myself still,” he said. “In a short season, you usually don’t get enough innings.”
Most players, particularly pitchers, come into summer baseball with pitch or inning limits. Gedman said that, because of the limited number of games most college baseball teams had in 2021, that’s not quite the same for this summer.
“There are some guys that don’t have innings restrictions,” Gedman said. “I think it’ll be a little easier than in years past, but similar. Also with the lack of how much they threw, with the lack of mid-week games for some guys — a lot were bullpen guys at school — so they are only maxed out to 50 or 60 pitches. We’ve got to build them up a little more than years past. Hopefully we’ll have them around for a little longer.”
As to what the 2021 Suns are going to look like, Gedman isn’t completely certain how his hitters will play out. He does, however, have an idea of a potential strength.
“I think one thing we can do really well is we can run,” he said. “Hopefully, we can put pressure on guys by stealing bags, going first to third and scoring on doubles. I think we have a good group of guys. It’s hard until they all get here to see them.”