Stockbridge Golf Club the site of Allied Association's season-opening Four Ball Championship

Stockbridge Golf Club will host the season-opening Allied Association Four-Ball Championship on Saturday.

The Berkshire County men’s tournament season will tee off Saturday morning as Stockbridge Golf Club hosts the Allied Association’s Four-Ball Championship.

As usual, the Association’s annual season-opener will require two shotgun starts at 8:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. with 102 two-man teams in the field.

Stockbridge head professional Steve Mazzariello said on Thursday that his course will be ready for play Saturday despite an abundance of rain in recent weeks.

As usual, the tournament features prizes for both gross and net titles.

