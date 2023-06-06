<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Locals Brickle, Shepard, Peltier all qualify for Massachusetts Amateur on Monday at Wahconah Country Club

A golfer tees off

Josh Shepard tees off at the 13th hole during a qualifier for the Mass Amateur Championship at Wahconah Country Club on Monday.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

DALTON — Berkshire County golfers Adam Brickle, Josh Shepard and Steven Peltier punched their tickets to July's Massachusetts Amateur Championship on Monday with rounds of 1-over par 72, though their identical scores came in very different ways.

In all, seven golfers qualified to make the trip to the Essex Club, led by co-medalists Daniel Brooks (Dudley Hill Golf Club) and Trevor Lopez (Winchester Country Club), who both shot 3-under 68s, Boston-area golfer Jacob Riley (George Wright Golf Course) was the only other player to break par with a 1-under 70.

