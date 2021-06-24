Falling in line with the rest of the tournaments that have been played in the Berkshires so far this season, the 54-hole Pewter Cup tees off this morning at Berkshire Hills Country Club with a full field of 112 teams stacked with talent.
The 26 duos in the Championship Flight in the best-ball tournament — the flight will be cut in half to form the First Flight after 18 holes — features the past three championship combinations as well as plenty of other potential winners.
The defending champions, New Yorkers Dave Pallas (Saratoga Spa) and Jim Welch (Kinderhook Golf Club), foiled a bid by Michael Mertes (Crumpin' Fox Club) and Joe Wilson (Wykoff CC) to successfully defend their 2019 crown, defeating the Pioneer Valley pairing by three shots last June.
Meanwhile, the 2018 championship team of Berkshire Hills' Steve Sykes and Andy Dastoli (The Orchards), have a recent history that suggests they will be in the hunt again —the pair tied for fourth last year and finished third in 2019. Sykes also teamed with Jeff Puleri, who will play with his brother Rick this week, to win the Allied Four-Ball in May.
There are perhaps a dozen teams that could walk away with top honors, including the combinations of the Country Club of Pittsfield's Matt Scarafoni and Chad Alibozek, Aaron Nackoul (Berkshire Hills CC) and Adam Brickle (CC of Pittsfield), Josh Shepard (CC of Pittsfield) and Jamie Cimini (Swansea CC), John Dahrouge (Berkshire Hills CC) and Matt Ortega (Stockbridge GC) and five-time Little Brown Jug champions Brent Dietz and Bill Tefft.
Scarafoni and Alibozek have come close before, tying for second with Mertes and Wilson in last year's tournament and finishing fourth in 2019. Brickle, meanwhile, comes into the tournament off a win in the Country Club of Pittsfield's Men's Invitational. Shepard and Cimini, former high school teammates at Pittsfield High in the early 2000s, qualified for the 2019 U.S. Four-Ball Championship and finished second in the 2019 Pewter Cup. Dahrouge and Ortega won the 2017 Country Club of Pittsfield Invitational.
In all, the 224-player field will be competing in eight flights with winners to be crowned in each. The final round will be played on Sunday with the Championship Flight golfers tee off last.