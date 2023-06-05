Shepard and Schopp come back and edge Puleri and Sykes to win late-night battle for Stockbridge Trophy

STOCKBRIDGE — With two teams that have combined to win six Stockbridge Trophy titles (three each) sitting atop the leaderboard and paired together for the second and final round on Sunday, a tight battle was almost assured.
How about tight enough to require a four-hole playoff before Wyantenuck Country Club's Mike Schopp and The Country Club of Pittsfield's Josh Shepard earned their fourth consecutive Trophy title?
That's what happened with the defending champions rallying from a four-shot deficit with four birdies on the final six holes to force the Berkshire Hills Country Club duo of Jeff Puleri and Steve Sykes...