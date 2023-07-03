<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roundup: Zinky's Pub wins Dalton Babe Ruth title; Little League District I in full swing; SteepleCats split doubleheader

family with plaque

The family and friends of Harry Hume pose with a plaque honoring his longtime support of Dalton Babe Ruth.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DUSTIN BELCHER

DALTON — On Saturday at Pine Grove Park, it was Zinky's Pub taking home the Dalton Babe Ruth Baseball title via a 6-1 win over East Coast Refinishing.

baseball team poses

Zinky's Pub won the Dalton Babe Ruth championship on Saturday at Pine Grove Park.

Modal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all