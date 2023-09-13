<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Hoosac boys soccer crushes Commerce; Lenox XC sweeps

Alice Culver finished ninth in the 2 mile event at the MIAA Meet of Champions.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley dominated from the jump, scoring five goals in the first half to cruise past Commerce 9-1 on Wednesday. 

Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey were once again unstoppable, scoring four and three goals, respectively, each adding two assists. 

———

Commerce 0 1 — 1

Hoosac Valley 5 4 — 9

Goals: Rohlfs 4, Godfrey 3, Evan Richardson, Drew Norcross

Assists: Ian Godfrey 2, Dylan Rohlfs 2, Cason Bernier, David Scholz, Blake Mazzeo

Cross Country

Meet at Lenox

LENOX — Lenox went a perfect 6-0 on Wednesday, taking all comers to win every meet on the boys and girls side.

