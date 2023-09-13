Local Roundup: Hoosac boys soccer crushes Commerce; Lenox XC sweeps

CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley dominated from the jump, scoring five goals in the first half to cruise past Commerce 9-1 on Wednesday.
Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey were once again unstoppable, scoring four and three goals, respectively, each adding two assists.
———
Commerce 0 1 — 1
Hoosac Valley 5 4 — 9
Goals: Rohlfs 4, Godfrey 3, Evan Richardson, Drew Norcross
Assists: Ian Godfrey 2, Dylan Rohlfs 2, Cason Bernier, David Scholz, Blake Mazzeo
Cross Country
Meet at Lenox
LENOX — Lenox went a perfect 6-0 on Wednesday, taking all comers to win every meet on the boys and girls side.