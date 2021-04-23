DALTON — It took some time, but host Wahconah outlasted Pittsfield High Friday night in five sets.
The Warriors grabbed a commanding 2-0 lead with 25-18 and 25-20 set victories out of the gate, but then the Generals came a-pounding. PHS grabbed momentum back with a 25-20 and then 27-25 extra-points match extender. The visitors, though, simply ran out of gas.
Wahconah won the final set in dominant fashion 15-5. The Warriors are now 9-2.
“After winning the third set, Pittsfield came from behind in the fourth set, down 13-8 to push Wahconah into a fifth set winning 27-25,” wrote Wahconah coach Dave Lussier in an email. “Wahconah settled into the fifth set taking it 15-5 behind the song serve from Kassidy Krejmas, running six service points in a row to 9-4.”
Kaylee O’Bryan racked up 36 assists, and added three kills and three blocks to her scorecard. McKenzie LaBier put away 14 kills and also blocked a pair. Sasha Fyfe dug out 16 balls, had three kills and three blocks.
For PHS, Alexi Sondrini had eight kills and Ava Sinopolo seven. Maggie Burke doled out 19 assists and Brigette Marcil picked up a pair of digs.
Lenox 4, Hoosac Valley 0
CHESHIRE — The Millionaires grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead on the road at Hoosac Valley and held on from there Friday afternoon.
“We came out very sluggish and gave up a couple of goals. We were not connecting with our passes, we were kicking the ball right down the middle right back into their defense,” wrote Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj in an email. “After the half we played a much better game. We generated some offense against a talented Lenox team.”
Hoosac was celebrating Senior Day, but Lenox played spoilers with Solia Herndon-Schmid going for a pair of goals, and Aliza Munch netting one plus an assist. Ari Roberts scored the final goal, and Medeja Rudzinskaite carded an assist.
Ella Hull made two saves for the shutout, while Emma Meczywor and Talia Rehill picked up two saves each for the Hurricanes.
Mount Greylock 6, Drury 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock boys ran away from Drury on Friday afternoon, winning 6-0 at home.
The visiting Blue Devils held Greylock to just a pair of goals by Luca Hirsh and Henrik Bingemann — both scored over a five-minute stretch early — well into the second half. However, the Mounties ratcheted up the offensive pressure and pulled away from there.
Cedric Lemaire scored on a John Manuel Morales feed in the 55th minute, keying a four-goal barrage over the next 16 minutes.
Coach Blair Dils had six different goal-scorers in the game, with Sol Sutter, Declan Rogers and George Munemo following Lemaire. Munemo assisted on Rogers’ tally in the 63rd minute, leaving Allen Field with two points.
John Manuel Morales picked up a pair of assists, on Lemaire and Sutters’ goals. Conor Harrison assisted on Hirsch’s opening strike.
Oscar Low and Eli Levy split time in net, each making a save to preserve the clean sheet. Drury got eight saves from Brannan O’Donovan.
Lenox 168, Taconic 197
LENOX — On the front-nine at Wyndhurst Manor Golf Club, the Lenox golfers took down Taconic by nearly 30 strokes.
Max Shepardson had an eagle on the par-four third hole of the reconfigured design. He earned co-medalist honors with teammate Max DiGrigoli. The two shared a three-over 40 to take the day.
For Taconic, Nate Murphy and Seamus Hayes each shot a 44. Shepardson and DiGrigoli birdied the par-four seventh. Noah Kirby had a birdie on the par-five ninth, and DiGrigoli doubled up with another on the par-four third. Murphy birdied the par-five eighth and Nick Slocik birdied the ninth for Taconic.
Lenox is 3-0, while THS moves to 1-2
Area Ace
The first hole in one of the 2021 golf season came at the Donnybrook Country Club in Lanesborough.
Josh Graham Marauszuski aced the par-3, fourth hole at Donnybrook on April 19. He used an approach wedge.
Marauszuski was playing with Seamus Morrison.