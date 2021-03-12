GREAT BARRINGTON — Taconic was one of the last teams in the county to hit the hardwood, but the green and gold are quickly resembling the team that punched a ticket to the Division II state championship game last season.
The Taconic girls pounced on Monument Mountain in the first half, rolling to a 53-26 victory over the Spartans on Friday night.
"[This year] isn't much different than a normal season," senior captain Kendra Buda said following the game, "except [we don't] have as much time to practice. Even then, we bring the same intensity to practice that we would in any given year."
Five different THS players scored in the first quarter and it was Buda, along with Ahliya Phillips, leading the charge. Buda, who finished with 14 points, canned 3-pointers in each of the first two quarters and scored five points in both frames. Phillips leaned on her speed to not only run the break, but find the open spots in the paint. The junior finished with a game-high 17 points with nine coming in the third quarter.
"Not having as much time to practice as other things makes thing hard," Buda said, "but we're putting up a good fight."
The Taconic (2-2) defense was on par with the offense, holding the Spartans to 11 points in the first half and leading by 16 at the break.
Monument (4-11) came out swinging in the second half and it was Abby Dohoney throwing the punches with seven points in the third and a team-high 12 on the night. However, seven quick points by the Spartans was soon countered by Phillips and company, who turned on the jets and scored 17 in the quarter to all but seal the game.
Buda is the team's lone senior and she plans to use this time on the court to build up a young Taconic core.
"I just want to be a good role model and positivity is the biggest thing," she said. "That'll encourage others and give them confidence, which is big for younger players."
Taconic celebrated its second win of the season on Friday, but a year of twists and turns has put wins and loses in the backseat, at least for one season.
"I'm just glad to be out here and playing," Buda said. "That is the most important part and it is key to not take things too seriously.
"Obviously we want to win, but it is important to have a good time, too."
The Taconic girls will voyage to Sheffield on Saturday to play the Eagles. The Spartans wrap up their season on Sunday at home against Mount Greylock.
———
Taconic 16 11 17 9 — 53
Monument 4 7 11 4 — 26
T (53)
Buda 5-2-14, Conyers 4-1-9, Vasquez 0-0-0, Hudson 0-0-0, Phillips 8-0-17, O'Donnell 0-1-1, Cross 3-2-8, McNiece 0-0-0, Lesure 0-0-0, Winn 2-0-4. Totals 22-5-53.
MM (26)
Dohoney 5-0-12, Cunningham 1-0-2, Davis 2-0-4, Mead 2-0-4, Lewis 0-0-0, A. Wade 0-0-0, Velasco 0-0-0, Helmke 0-0-0, M. Wade 1-0-2, Hull 1-0-2. Totals 12-0-26.
3-point goals — T 4 (Buda 2, Conyers, Phillips); MM 2 (Dohoney 2).