PITTSFIELD — Even in a pandemic-impacted season, a championship still means a lot.
"It's really all we could ask for," Mount Greylock goalkeeper Oscar Low said after the Mounties won the Berkshire North championship Sunday afternoon, with a 2-0 win over Pittsfield at Gene Dellea Field on the Berkshire Community College campus.
"In a shortened season when we don't have Western Mass., this is the biggest thing we have," Low said. "All of our senior guys have put so much work into this program for the last five years. We have a very big class, like nine or 10 players, and we challenge each other every day in practice. Even in the offseason, for the past year, we've been training in pick-up games at Williamstown Elementary School.
"This is exactly what we want and I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else."
It was the rubber match between these two rivals, and it was the first time that more than one goal had been scored in a game. On April 8 at BCC, Matt Miller's goal gave Pittsfield a 1-0 victory. The Mounties won at home on April 19, as Luca Hirsch scored in a 1-0 win.
Sunday afternoon Low made 10 saves, several of them came on dangerous plays. The 10 saves were actually more than the nine shots Mount Greylock got on the Pittsfield cage in the match.
Goals by Cedric LeMaire and Julius Munemo, both coming within a minute early in the second half, broke the scoreless tie.
At halftime, the match was scoreless and Pittsfield had outshot Greylock 7-6. Low had six saves in the first half, to two for PHS goalkeeper Will Kinne.
While the time of possession might have been similar, the Generals had the more robust opportunities. Two of Pittsfield's better chances came shortly after the mid-half mask break. At the 24-minute mark, Pittsfield's Kasey Miranda's shot was saved by Low. Freddy Alejandro-Lopez set Miranda up with the good opportunity. About three minutes later, Luke Peplowski sent the ball to Andre Bartow, but his shot was also stopped by the Greylock senior keeper.
"Oscar has been like that for the last three years," Greylock coach Blair Dils said. "He's been great. He's steady and shows up in the big games, that's for sure."
"We've had a trend this year of kind of strengthening in the second half, so I was ready" in the first, Low said. "Today, I think I stepped up to their pressure. In the second half, we were more organized.
"But there were some scares there."
Things changed early in the second half. The Mounties had two pretty good scoring chances, but Pittsfield defender Charlie Heimann made two big plays. Once, he was able to keep Greylock's Leo Rossiter from getting a good shot off, and then he defended as John Skavlem and Rossiter both went on the attack inside the 18.
A foul just outside the box led to the first Greylock goal. LeMaire, a freshman on a team dominated by upperclassmen, took a low shot that eluded Kinne to the right post. The goal came in the match's 48th minute.
"We have been practicing those [set plays] in practice quite a bit. We did what we had been practicing, and it worked out," said LeMaire. "There was a small gap on the right side of the wall, so I just slotted it in the bottom corner. Julius distracted the wall, so everything worked out."
One minute later, LeMaire ripped a shot that hit the right upright. The ball rocketed out to Munemo, who fired the rebound into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
"Typical us, sort of. We were going to try to counter-punch. The last stretch of the first half wasn't great for us but we found our rhythm in the second half," Dils said, "and we had a couple of special goals."
Pittsfield had several good scoring chances coming out of Munemo's goal. In the 54th minute, Peplowski might not have gotten everything he wanted on a shot, but he forced Low to make a save. Four minutes later, Peter Breitmaier's shot was deflected in front and over the cage. That was followed up by an opportunity by Alejandro-Lopez that was also stopped by Low.
"Right after that, you saw that we spent most of the time in their end," Pittsfield coach Andrew Antil said, in response to a question about if those back-to-back goals took the wind out of the Generals' sails.
"We were getting players forward, and I think it kind of gave us a shot in the arm a little bit," he said. "Unfortunately that only lasts for so long. I'm pleased with how we reacted initially. It just shows how much they care and how much passion they all have for the game.
"They want to win. They wanted to go all the way. They did the best they could."
Both coaches, and the players on both teams, were thankful that they were able to get through the Fall II season and able to play a championship game that everyone will long remember.
"It's nice to have the season. It was really nice to have the season," Antil said. "It would have been nicer to win, but here we are."
The Mounties had a trophy they bought and took pictures with it in an end zone as the rain picked up. But nothing dampened their spirits.
"It's nice to go out on a win," Dils said. "Too many seasons don't end with you winning. It's nice for the seniors to get that chance."